Austin FC vs LA Galaxy: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Austin FC and the LA Galaxy will face off on Sunday in an MLS match. The start of the 2022 season has been kind to both teams, as Austin is second in the Western Conference and the Galaxy are third.
Both meetings of these teams in 2021 ended 2-0, with the two sides splitting those contests. Austin won the most recent one in September.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Austin FC vs LA Galaxy
|Date
|May 8, 2022
|Times
|7:00 pm ET, 4:00 pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), MLS matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|FOX Sports 1
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Austin roster
|Goalkeepers
|Stuver, Las, Tarbell
|Defenders
|Romana, Gabrielsen, Keller, Gallagher, Cascante, Kleemann, Kolmanic, Lima, Asensio
|Midfielders
|Valencia, Gil, Ring, Dominguez, Finlay, Fagundez, Jimenez, Stroud, Felipe, Wolff
Forwards
|Djitte, Driussi, Hoesen, Redes, Urruti
Austin FC is coming off of a 2-1 win over cross-state rival Houston, with Daniel Pereira and Sebastián Driussi each scoring goals in the victory. Austin managed to hold onto the ball for 61% of the match, setting the tone in the victory.
It’s been a dominant showing so far for this club, with six wins through nine matches and a plus-14 goal differential. The team has scored 22 goals, with Driussi scoring seven of those goals, tying him for the MLS lead with Toronto’s Jesús Jiménez.
But while the team has been one of the best teams in MLS, it won’t be showing that in the U.S. Open Cup, as the team was shockingly bounced in the third round by San Antonio.
Predicted Austin starting XI: Gallagher, Gabrielsen, Cascante, Lima, Pereira, Ring, Fagúndez, Driussi, Finlay, Urruti; Stuver
|Position
|LA Galaxy roster
|Goalkeepers
|Bond, Lopez, Klinsmann
|Defenders
|Araujo, Williams, Coulibaly, Villafana, DePuy, Ferkranus, Leerdam
|Midfielders
|Raveloson, Vazquez, Costa, Kljestan, Alvarez, Aguirre, Saldana, Perez, Harvey, Delgado
|Forwards
|Cabral, Grandsir, Chicharito, Dunbar, Edwards, Joveljic
The Galaxy have won five of their nine matches so far. They’re one of three MLS teams sitting at 16 points on the year, along with FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake.
But despite the record, the Galaxy have hit a bit of rough spot. In their last three MLS games, the Galaxy have scored just one goal, which came from Dejan Joveljic in a 1-0 win over Nashville. The Galaxy have scored 10 goals this season, less than half of what the two teams ahead of them in the standings have done.
The team also recently defeated the San Diego Loyal in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup, setting up a Round of 32 meeting next week with the California United Strikers.
Predicted LA Galaxy starting XI: Edwards, Williams, Zavaleta, Araujo, Delgado, Raveloson, Cabral, Costa, Álvarez, Chicharito; Bond
Last five results
|Austin results
|LA Galaxy results
|Houston 1-3 Austin (Apr 30)
|Real Salt Lake 1-0 LA Galaxy (Apr 30)
|Austin 3-1 Vancouver (Apr 23)
|LA Galaxy 1-0 Nashville (Apr 23)
|San Antonio 2-1 Austin (AET) (Apr 20)
|LA Galaxy 2-1 San Diego (Apr 19)
|D.C. United 2-3 Austin (Apr 16)
|Chicago 0-0 LA Galaxy (Apr 16)
|Austin 1-0 Minnesota (Apr 10)
|LA Galaxy 2-1 LAFC (Apr 9)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|9/26/2021
|Austin 2-0 LA Galaxy
|5/15/2021
|LA Galaxy 2-0 Austin