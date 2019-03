Aurier reacts after Tottenham advance into Champions League quarter-finals

Harry Kane’s superb finish helped Spurs clinch a comfortable victory over their German opponents to reach the last eight of the competition

Serge Aurier has reacted after advanced into the quarter-finals.

On Tuesday, Harry Kane’s superb finish helped the Lilywhites claim a 1-0 away win over at Signal Iduna Park, thus handing them a 4-0 aggregate victory.

The 26-year-old played a prominent role in the encounters helping Mauricio Pochettino’s men to keep cleans sheets in both legs to reach the last eight of the competition for the third time in their history.

And the Cote d’Ivoire international has taken to the social media to express his delight on the feat.

“Next round,” Aurier posted on Instagram.

This season, Aurier has been limited to 17 appearances in all competitions owing to injury problems.

He will hope to make the stating XI when Tottenham visit in their next league game on Saturday.