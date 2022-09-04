Augsburg vs Hertha BSC: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
The 2022-23 Bundesliga season continues this weekend as Augsburg welcome Hertha BSC to face them at WWK Arena. The pair have struggled for form this season, with just a combined four points taken from eight matches overall.
Both therefore are out to buck the trend when they meet this weekend, but will it be the hosts who get back into the winning saddle or their visitors that upset the apple cart?
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Augsburg roster
|Goalkeepers
|Gikiewicz, Klein, Leneis, Koubek
|Defenders
|Gumny, Valentin, Oxford, Gouweleeuw, Uduokhai, Iago, Bauer, Winther, Framberger, Zehnter
|Midfielders
|Strobl, Gruezo, Maier, Rexhbeçaj, Baumgartlinger, Vargas, Bazee, Caligiuri, Jensen, Hahn, Dorsch
Forwards
|Niederlechner, Demirović, Berisha, Petkov
After a blowout victory in the DFB-Pokal got their season off to a bright start, a blowout loss in the Bundesliga brought Augsburg crashing back to earth. Since then, results have skewed decidedly on the down side.
But the chance to add a second top-flight win of the season likely does not come better than this over the coming weeks and they will be determined to ensure they can take away another three-point haul to finish the weekend.
Predicted Augsburg starting XI: Gikiewicz; Bauer, Gouweleeuw, Gumny; Pedersen, Maier, Rexhbecaj, Iago; Jensen; Demirovic, Vargas.
|Position
|Hertha BSC roster
|Goalkeepers
|Christensen, Ernst, Jarstein
|Defenders
|Pekarík, Rogel, Uremović, Kenny, Mittelstädt, Kempf, Plattenhardt, Dárdai, Zeefuik, Eitschberger, Gechter
|Midfielders
|Darida, Serdar, Boëtius, Boateng, Tousart, Šunjić
|Forwards
|Selke, Maolida, Lukebakio, Kanga, Jovetić, Richter, Nsona, Lee, Scherhant, Ejuke, Ngankam
If their hosts think they've had it tough, then spare a thought for Hertha, whose miserable start to the new campaign will require drastic action - on or off the pitch - sooner rather than later.
Already eliminated from DFB-Pokal contention by second-tier Eintracht Braunschweig, they've garnered a lone point, in a surprise draw with Champions League outfit Eintracht Frankfurt - but otherwise, the going has been tough in the capital.
Predicted Hertha BSC starting XI: Christensen; Kenny, Uremovic, Kempf, Plattenhardt; Boetius, Tousart, Serdar; Lukebakio, Jovetic, Ejuke.
Last five results
|Augsburg results
|Hertha BSC results
|Hoffenheim 1-0 Augsburg (Aug 27)
|Hertha BSC 0-1 Dortmund (Aug 27)
|Augsburg 1-2 Mainz (Aug 20)
|Gladbach 1-0 Hertha BSC (Aug 19)
|Leverkusen 1-2 Augsburg (Aug 13)
|Hertha BSC 1-1 Frankfurt (Aug 13)
|Augsburg 0-4 Freiburg (Aug 6)
|Union Berlin 3-1 Hertha BSC (Aug 6)
|Lohne 0-4 Augsburg (Jul 31)
|Braunschweig 4 (6)-(5) 4 Hertha BSC (Jul 31)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|4/16/2022
|Augsburg 0-1 Hertha BSC
|11/27/2021
|Hertha BSC 1-1 Augsburg
|3/6/2021
|Hertha BSC 2-1 Augsburg
|11/7/2020
|Augsburg 0-3 Hertha BSC
|5/30/2020
|Hertha BSC 2-0 Augsburg