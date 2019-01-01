Aubameyang’s brace: Arsenal star’s impressive Premier League record

The Gabon international’s superb record in the English top flight continued on Sunday thanks to his brace against the Canaries at Carrow Road

forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hardly struggles for goals against newly-promoted Premier League teams.

The striker scored two goals as the Gunners laboured to a 2-2 draw against in Freddie Ljungberg’s first game in charge.

Auba coolly scored from the penalty spot after VAR determined there was encroachment in the penalty box before the rebound of his initial saved kick was cleared.

With Norwich leading 2-1 at the half-time break, the former man equalised before the hour mark when the ball fell to him following a corner and he hooked it past Tim Krul.

Article continues below

Thanks to his efforts at Carrow Road, the 30-year-old has now scored 10 times in 11 English top-flight against newly-promoted teams.

10 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 10 goals in 11 Premier League games against newly-promoted sides. Bully. pic.twitter.com/tUHaOKNPW8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 1, 2019

Also, he earned the tag as ‘King of the Sabbath’ having scored 27 goals in matches played on Sundays since his debut for the Emirates Stadium giants.

27 - Since his @PremierLeague debut in February 2018, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 27 goals in games played on a Sunday; more than any other player has scored on a day of the week in this time. Sabbath. pic.twitter.com/bFaSfOrPof — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 1, 2019

He has now scored 10 Premier League goals in 14 fixtures so far this term, and he would be aiming to increase his goal tally when Arsenal welcome & Hove Albion on Thursday.