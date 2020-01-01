'Aubameyang wouldn't fit in Liverpool's system' – Heskey urges Klopp to look at Werner and Havertz instead

The Arsenal front man could be on the move soon as he enters the final year of his contract, but Anfield may not be the right place

Former striker Emile Heskey does not believe 's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp's side, and instead pointed to the talents of 's Kai Havertz or 's Timo Werner.

Aubameyang is entering the final year of his contract at the Emirates and as such has drawn transfer links to a host of clubs including the Reds, as well as , , and .

With Klopp having coached the Gabon international for two seasons at , some feel that the previous rapport between the pair would make for a good match at Anfield, but former striker Heskey is of a different opinion.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a wonderful goal-getter,” he told GentingBet.

“His stats are amazing. He is showing time and time again that he is a goal scorer. He’s playing in an Arsenal side that isn’t really fancied in and around the league but he’s going out and scoring week in and week out.

“He’s challenging for the Golden Boot. He’s Mr Consistent. But, will he fit in the Liverpool system? Probably not. I don’t think that he would be an ideal fit for Liverpool.”

The former Dortmund striker may not be on Heskey's wishlist for Liverpool, but two others who have shone in the could make decent additions in his opinion.

“Kai Havertz is a young, dynamic player,” he said. “So, adding that to the current Liverpool side is always good. You always need options. When you have a young, hungry lad come in, it puts pressure on the more senior players to go out there and perform.

“Timo Werner is another young player who has done phenomenally well,” Heskey went on. “When you’re bringing in young players, you want ones that are tried and tested, who knows what it takes to perform at the top level.

“Those players are always going to be an asset. Werner looks phenomenal – his pace looks great. Klopp obviously knows a lot about the German league as well, so I’m sure he’ll be keen to get his teeth stuck into him.”