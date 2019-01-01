Aubameyang the ‘laziest player’ at Arsenal - Cascarino

Despite the impressive goalscoring performances of the Gabon international, the 57-year-old feels the forward is not measuring to standard

Former striker Tony Cascarino believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the ‘laziest player’ at and should be axed from the team.

The 30-year-old forward has found the back of the net 13 times this season to inspire his struggling side to the ninth spot on the Premier League table.

The Gabon international also played a key role as the Gunners came from behind to claim maximum points against on Monday, with the striker scoring in the encounter.

Notwithstanding, Cascarino feels Aubameyang’s work rate is not measuring to the standard of a senior player and captain, along with Mesut Ozil.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored last night but he really hurts Arsenal with his poor attitude," he wrote in his column in the Times.

"People talk about his goalscoring record — and it is indeed very good — but he needs to be a team player. Last night he was just letting opposing defenders head the ball away without even making a challenge.

"Along with Mesut Özil, he is the laziest player in the side. His work ethic for a senior player is bordering on disgusting.”

Cascarino also slammed the former striker for his attitude towards Joe Willock last week and feels the forward should be axed from the club.

"Last week against & Hove Albion he remonstrated with Joe Willock, his young colleague when he should be encouraging him. He would be the first one out of the club if it was up to me," he added.

Aubameyang will hope to help the Gunners seal a spot in the Round of 32 of the when they take on Standard Liege on Thursday night.