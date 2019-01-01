Aubameyang ‘sure’ Arsenal will finish in top four as his goals keep Gunners in the hunt

The Gabonese striker has remained a prolific presence for the north London outfit in 2019-20, with it suggested he may be in the best form of his life

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is “sure” that will finish inside the Premier League’s top four this season.

The Gunners could move up to third spot in the table on Monday when they take in a meeting with .

Unai Emery’s side are unbeaten through their last eight games in all competitions, with five victories collected along the way.

Summer signings such as Nicolas Pepe are yet to make the expected impact, but progress is being made on the back of a window in which Arsenal invested heavily.

Funds were made available with the intention of returning to the for the first time in three years.

Aubameyang has been leading that charge, with the Gabonese striker boasting another seven league goals to his name this term.

He sees no reason why the Gunners cannot secure a lofty standing in 2019-20, telling the Premier League’s official website after being named Player of the Month for September: "I'm sure we will achieve the top four. That's the goal. That's our aim."

Aubameyang has been in dazzling form for Arsenal this season, with his goal return taken to 49 in just 75 appearances for the club.

It has been suggested that the prolific 30-year-old is enjoying the best spell of his career.

The former and frontman is eager to avoid putting such a billing on himself, but admits to thoroughly enjoying his football at Emirates Stadium.

He added: "I feel good, I feel great.

"I'm feeling free on the pitch. It’s a good start. I don't know if it's the best form of my career but it's a good one so I will try to keep the level up."

After facing Sheffield United, Arsenal will be back in action on Thursday when they play host to Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Emery’s side will then remain on home soil for a London derby date with before wrapping up their October schedule with a fourth-round clash with .

It could be that Aubameyang sees fellow frontman Alexandre Lacazette join in the Gunners side during that run of games, with the Frenchman back in training after shaking off a knock.