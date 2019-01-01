Aubameyang on target in Arsenal’s defeat to Barcelona

The Gabon international’s first-half strike failed to hand the Gunners victory as the Catalans came from behind to claim the bragging rights

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found the back of the net in ’s 2-1 defeat to in a pre-season encounter.

The Gabonese star scored the opening goal of the clash in the 36th minute, to ensure the Gunners go into the half-time break on top.

However, Barcelona drew level in the 69th minute courtesy of an own goal from Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Article continues below

Luis Suarez’s goal in stoppage time ensured Unai Emery’s side have failed to win in any of their previous four pre-season games since their 3-0 win over on July 20.

Aubameyang was substituted in the 86th minute for Edward Nketiah while Senegalese youngster Moussa Wague was introduced in the 64th minute for Nelson Semedo by Ernesto Valverde.

The Gabon international will hope to continue his goalscoring act when Arsenal travel to Newcastle next Sunday for their Premier League opener.