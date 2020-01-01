Aubameyang has declined since signing new Arsenal contract – Bent

The Gabon international is struggling to find the back of the net in the Premier League this season

Former Premier League star Darren Bent said captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not been at his best since he signed a new three-year contract with the Gunners.

Aubameyang is yet to score a Premier League goal after committing his future to the Emirates Stadium outfit last month in a deal that earns him around £250,000 per week at the club.

On Sunday, the 2015 African Footballer of the Year played from start to finish in Arsenal's 1-0 home loss to but he failed to threaten goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with no shot on target.

His only league goal so far this campaign came against on the opening day, and Bent thinks Aubameyang’s form has dropped and he is not having the best time in Mikel Arteta’s team.

“There has been a drop-off,” Bent said on Talk Sport.

“You look at his form in the semi-final and the final of the last season, the Community Shield and his performance against Fulham – he was arguably one of the best strikers in the Premier League, probably the best.

“But since he signed that new contract, it might be a coincidence, but he’s looked a shadow of himself.

“He’s missed big opportunities in games, he’s not working with the same intensity, he doesn’t look like he’s enjoying it as much.

“Listen, confidence is massive in a striker. It is with any player, but particularly with a centre-forward, when you’re used to scoring as many goals as he is and then you suddenly stop scoring, it can be a little bit of a concern.

“But I think it’s even the work rate as well.

“You remember, he was putting shifts up and down, he was all over the place, but he’s been nowhere near that level recently.”

Aubameyang came off the bench to secure Arsenal's 2-1 comeback win over Rapid Wien in their Uefa opener last Thursday.

He will be expected to play a part when the Gunners host Dundalk for their next European fixture on Thursday before they battle in the Premier League on November 1.