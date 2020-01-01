Aubameyang: Arsenal's success is more important than my Golden Boot

The Gabon international is interested in seeing the fortunes of the Gunners improve after a slow start under Mikel Arteta

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is of the opinion he can finish as the Premier League's top scorer but prefers to the see improve on its set targets.

The 30-year old capped off last season with 22 goals alongside African duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

This term, he has 14 goals, three behind Jamie Vardy who leads the way.

Article continues below

More teams

The Gunners are presently in 10th place, 10 points away from the top four, with just one league win since the start of the year.

"First of all I always say the most important is the team and our targets," Aubameyang was quoted saying in Football London.

"Then if I can be top scorer it’s cool.

"For the moment we try to get some wins and that’s the most important."

Arsenal are back from their winter break, a trip spent in Dubai and Aubameyang sees the team constantly improving under Mikel Arteta.

"He's [Arteta] doing very well," Aubameyang continued.

"We are improving every day. We're feeling much better than the beginning of the season.

"[The Dubai trip is] a good one for the spirit of the team. We're feeling well and have great facilities. We try to improve every day."

Arsenal lock horns with at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.