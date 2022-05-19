Atletico Mineiro (BRA) vs Ind. Del Valle (ECU): TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The group stage of the Copa Libertadores continues on Thursday as Atletico Mineiro takes on Ind. Del Valle. Mineiro has clinched at least third in Group D, while Independiente del Valle is currently in third.

These two sides drew 1-1 in their first meeting of this stage, with Hulk of Atletico Mineiro scoring in the seventh minute, while Ind. del Valle got on the board just after the half with a Junior Sornoza goal.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Atletico Mineiro (BRA) vs Ind. Del Valle (ECU) Date May 19, 2022 Times 6pm ET, 3pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Mineiro roster Goalkeepers Delfim, Everson, Mendes, Rafael, Atila Defenders Claudio, Alonso, Rever, Dodo, Arana, Godin, Rabello, Daniel, Mariano, Da Silva, Romulo Midfielders Otávio, Jair, Ribas, Zaracho, Castilho, Borges, Fernandez, Calebe, Allan, Souza, Cesar, Neto, Pereira, Rubens, Hugo, Lima, Phillipe, Eduardo Forwards Hulk, Fabio, Vargas, Keno, Savarino, Sasha, A. Santos, Felicio, Savio, L. Santos, Rafael, Araújo

Atletico Mineiro is one of two teams from Belo Horizonte in this group, with the other being América Mineiro, which is in last place. Because of the other Mineiro team’s struggles, Atlético’s worst case scenario is finishing third, which would send it to the Copa Sudamericana.

This team has four wins and two draws so far in group play. It’s coming off of a 2-1 win over América Mineiro, with Guilhermo Arana and Ignacio Fernández both scoring goals.

This team is hoping to win its second Copa Libertadores ever. They were the 2013 champions of this event.

Predicted Atletico Mineiro starting XI: Arana, Alonso, Natan, Mariano, Jair, Allan, Zaracho, Fernández, Vargas, Hulk; Everson

Position Ind. Del Valle roster Goalkeepers Ramírez, López, Pinargote Lara, Mora Defenders Segovia, Ibarra, J. Angulo, Cagua, Schunke, Chavez, C. Angulo, Perlaza, Caicedo, Cabezas Midfielders Gaibor, Faravelli, Sornoza, Bazan, Carabajal, Pellerano, Piedra, Basurto, Previtali, Ortíz, Arroyo, Vargas, Ordóñez, M. Angulo, Valencia Forwards Plaza, Ayoví, Cabal, Bauman, Cuero, Arce

Independiente del Valle has five points in this stage, with one win, two draws and one loss. The team still has a chance to qualify for the next round of this tournament, though it currently holds the spot that would transfer it to the Copa Sudamericana.

The team is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Deportes Tolima in its most recent match.

Los Negriazules were the runners-up in the 2016 Copa Libertadores, and also won the 2019 Copa Sudamericana.

Predicted Ind. del Valle starting XI: Ordónez Guerrero, Schunke, Carabajal, Segovia, Faravelli, Pellerano, Perlaza, Sornoza, Gaibor, Bauman; Ramírez

Last five results

Mineiro results Ind. Del Valle results Atletico Mineiro 2-0 Atletico Goianiense (May 14) Tecnico 2-3 Ind. Del Valle (May 15) Bragantino 1-1 Atletico Mineiro (May 11) Macara 0-1 Ind. Del Valle (May 9) Atletico Mineiro 1-2 America Mineiro (May 7) Deportes Tolima 1-0 Ind. Del Valle (May 4) America Mineiro 1-2 Atletico Mineiro (May 3) Ind. Del Valle 1-0 LDU Quito (May 1) Goias 2-2 Atletico Mineiro (Apr 30) Ind. Del Valle 1-1 Atletico Mineiro (Apr 26)

Head-to-head