Atlético-MG vs. Palmeiras: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

It's an all-Brazilian encounter in this massive crunch clash - here's all you need to know about their next match

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores get underway this week, with Atlético-MG set to take on Palmeiras in the first leg of their last-eight encounter.

Watch Atlético-MG vs Palmeiras on fuboTV (start with a free trial)

In an all-Brazilian encounter, the out-of-form hosts will hope to shrug off recent results to deal a blow against their high-flying visitors and the defending champions - and having competed in the semi-final stage of this very tournament last season, both will be under no illusion what is at stake here.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Atlético-MG vs Palmeiras Date August 3, 2022 Times 8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Copa Libertadores matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Atlético-MG roster Goalkeepers Éverson, Mendes, Rafael Defenders Guga, Alonso, Réver, Arana, Rabello, Mariano, Silva Midfielders Otávio, Jair, Zaracho, Fernández, Calebe, Allan, Neto, Rubens Forward Hulk, Fábio, Vargas, Keno, Sasha, Ademir

With just one win in their last four games - and one point from a possible nine in their last three - it has not been plain sailing for Atlético heading into this game - particularly with several of their recent foes brushed aside by their opponent here.

With that in mind, they might feel like the underdog on home soil - but it is not by luck that they have made it this far, and they'll be determined to ensure they do not bow out cheaply here too.

Predicted Atlético-MG starting XI: Everson; Mariano, Rabello, Alonso, Arana; Jair, Allan; Zaracho, Fernández, Keno; Hulk.

Position Palmeiras roster Goalkeepers Vinicius, Weverton, Lomba Defenders Rocha, Kuscevic, Jorge, Mayke, Gómez, Piquerez, Murilo, Gustavo, Freitas, Vanderlan Midfielders Rafael, Scarpa, Atuesta, Veiga, Menino, Danilo, Jailson, Fabinho, Bicalho, Jhonatan, Naves Forwards Dudu, Rony, Wesley, Giovani, Breno, Navarro

Few teams can boast the record Palmeiras arrive to this crucial tie sporting in recent weeks, with five wins from their last five games across all competitions - even if the furthest of those did ultimately result in shootout heartbreak.

That loss in the Copa do Brasil will only fire them up more to go all the way on the continent however, particularly as they look to defend their crown - and against another side hailing from their neck of the woods, they'll fancy their chances to bag local bragging rights.

Predicted Palmeiras starting XI: Weverton; Rocha, Gomez, Cerqueira, Vanderlan; Danilo, Ze Rafael; Scarpa, Veiga, Dudu; Lopez

Last five results

Atlético-MG results Palmeiras results Internacional 3-0 Atlético-MG (Jul 31) Ceara 1-2 Palmeiras (Jul 30) Atlético-MG 1-2 Corinthians (Jul 24) Palmeiras 2-1 Internacional (Jul 24) Cuiaba 1-1 Atlético-MG (Jul 21) América MG 0-1 Palmeiras (Jul 21) Botafogo 0-1 Atlético-MG (Jul 17) Palmeiras 1-0 Cuiaba (Jul 17) Flamengo 2-0 Atlético-MG (Jul 13) Palmeiras 2 (3)-(4) 1 Sao Paulo (Jul 14)

Head-to-head