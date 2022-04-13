Atletico Madrid vs Man City ends with mass brawl as Champions League quarter-final takes dark turn

Tempers boiled over towards the end of Manchester City's narrow Champions League quarter-final aggregate win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, as scores of players joined in a mass brawl sparked by a challenge from Felipe on Phil Foden.

While City had dominated much of the tie, leading 1-0 on aggregate from the first leg, Atletico Madrid picked up their game to create a spectacular final 20 minutes at the Wanda Metropolitano.

And as well as action at both ends of the pitch, there was a nasty set-to that resulted in several yellow cards and an early bath for Felipe.

Watch Atletico Madrid and Man City City brawl

It all kicked off at the Wanda Metropolitano! 😳



Felipe lashed out at Phil Foden and was eventually sent off, while Stefan Savić continued to lose the plot!



Chaos in Madrid! 🥵#UCL pic.twitter.com/MTYQeXxu9p — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 13, 2022

Man City's reaction

"We know that they sometimes try and make things happen like that and we dealt with it really well, it is not nice to talk about and I don't want to dwell on it because over the two legs we played incredible against such an experienced side in what they do, we kept our tempers and it is easy to get drawn into stuff like that," John Stones told BT Sport after the match.

"We knew it was not an easy place to come, it is a hostile environment, it was a difficult night all round and how we defended and controlled ourselves over the two legs was incredible.

"Phil (Foden) was such a threat in both games, instant impact in the first and how he drove us up the pitch tonight, gained yards and free-kicks - I think he is feeling it now."

