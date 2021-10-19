Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Liverpool will look to further their lead at the summit of Champions League Group B when they travel to face Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano this week.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

The Reds have won two games from two so far this campaign, but Jurgen Klopp's visitors will face their toughest challenge yet in Diego Simeone's Rojiblancos.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Date October 19, 2021 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Champions League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Atletico Madrid roster Goalkeepers Lecomte, Oblak, Christian, Alejandro Iturbe Defenders Gimenez, Lodi, Felipe, Hermoso, Trippier, Vrsaljko, Espejo, M. Moreno, Camus, Vergaja, Camara, Kostis, Ostos Midfielders Kondogbia, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Llorente, Herrera, Serrano, A. Moreno, Martin, Rodriguez, Barrios, Olmos, Curras Forwards Joao Felix, Griezmann, Suarez, Correa, Cunha, Carrasco, Ricoy

Diego Simeone's defence of the crown won in La Liga earlier this year has not been as smooth as hoped for, but his side do remain unbeaten in European competition so far this term.

The Rojiblancos could be without Marcos Llorente, Jose Gimenez and Matheus Cunha, all through thigh issues, but they will definitely be missing the suspended Stefan Savic.

Predicted Atletico Madrid starting XI: Oblak; Felipe, Kondogbia, Hermoso; Trippier, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Carrasco; Suarez, Griezmann.

Position Liverpool roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Williams, Norris, Quansah, Chambers, Koumetio Midfielders Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dixon-Bonner, Beck, Corness, Morton, Woltman, Bradley Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Jota, Origi, Blair, Cannonier

Deposed as Premier League title holders last term, the Reds have responded with a free-scoring start that has seen them notch a combined 18 goals in their last five games.

Jurgen Klopp will look to be missing Thiago, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott for the trip to Madrid, but will have all the usual firepower up front as he looks to make it three from three.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Last five results

Atletico Madrid results Liverpool results Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona (Oct 2) Watford 0-5 Liverpool (Oct 16) Milan 1-2 Atletico Madrid (Sep 28) Liverpool 2-2 Man City (Oct 3) Alaves 1-0 Atletico Madrid (Sep 25) Porto 1-5 Liverpool (Sep 28) Getafe 1-2 Atletico Madrid (Sep 21) Brentford 3-3 Liverpool (Sep 25) Atletico Madrid 0-0 Athletic Club (Sep 18) Norwich 0-3 Liverpool (Sep 21)

Head-to-head