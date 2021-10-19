Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Liverpool will look to further their lead at the summit of Champions League Group B when they travel to face Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano this week.
The Reds have won two games from two so far this campaign, but Jurgen Klopp's visitors will face their toughest challenge yet in Diego Simeone's Rojiblancos.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
|Date
|October 19, 2021
|Times
|3pm ET, 12pm PT
|Stream
fubo TV
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|TUDN
fubo TV
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Atletico Madrid roster
|Goalkeepers
|Lecomte, Oblak, Christian, Alejandro Iturbe
|Defenders
|Gimenez, Lodi, Felipe, Hermoso, Trippier, Vrsaljko, Espejo, M. Moreno, Camus, Vergaja, Camara, Kostis, Ostos
|Midfielders
|Kondogbia, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Llorente, Herrera, Serrano, A. Moreno, Martin, Rodriguez, Barrios, Olmos, Curras
|Forwards
|Joao Felix, Griezmann, Suarez, Correa, Cunha, Carrasco, Ricoy
Diego Simeone's defence of the crown won in La Liga earlier this year has not been as smooth as hoped for, but his side do remain unbeaten in European competition so far this term.
The Rojiblancos could be without Marcos Llorente, Jose Gimenez and Matheus Cunha, all through thigh issues, but they will definitely be missing the suspended Stefan Savic.
Predicted Atletico Madrid starting XI: Oblak; Felipe, Kondogbia, Hermoso; Trippier, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Carrasco; Suarez, Griezmann.
|Position
|Liverpool roster
|Goalkeepers
|Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian
|Defenders
|Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Williams, Norris, Quansah, Chambers, Koumetio
|Midfielders
|Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dixon-Bonner, Beck, Corness, Morton, Woltman, Bradley
|Forwards
|Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Jota, Origi, Blair, Cannonier
Deposed as Premier League title holders last term, the Reds have responded with a free-scoring start that has seen them notch a combined 18 goals in their last five games.
Jurgen Klopp will look to be missing Thiago, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott for the trip to Madrid, but will have all the usual firepower up front as he looks to make it three from three.
Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Last five results
|Atletico Madrid results
|Liverpool results
|Atletico Madrid 2-0 Barcelona (Oct 2)
|Watford 0-5 Liverpool (Oct 16)
|Milan 1-2 Atletico Madrid (Sep 28)
|Liverpool 2-2 Man City (Oct 3)
|Alaves 1-0 Atletico Madrid (Sep 25)
|Porto 1-5 Liverpool (Sep 28)
|Getafe 1-2 Atletico Madrid (Sep 21)
|Brentford 3-3 Liverpool (Sep 25)
|Atletico Madrid 0-0 Athletic Club (Sep 18)
|Norwich 0-3 Liverpool (Sep 21)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|3/11/2020
|Liverpool 2-3 Atletico Madrid
|2/18/2020
|Atletico Madrid 1-0 Liverpool
|4/29/2010
|Liverpool 2-1 Atletico Madrid
|4/22/2010
|Atletico Madrid 1-0 Liverpool
|11/4/2008
|Liverpool 1-1 Atletico Madrid