Atletico Madrid on US TV: How to watch and live stream La Liga matches

Diego Simeone's side are firmly in this season's La Liga title race and will take on Real Sociedad next in what could be a tricky fixture

have finished in the top three in for the past eight seasons, but have only come out on top once, back in 2013-14.

Diego Simeone's side have been a contender for many years, but have found it difficult to end the duopoly of and as the best team in .

A strong start to the season has put Atletico Madrid in a good position to challenge this season, while they also secured qualification from their group behind holders .

Atleti won 10 of the first 12 games in 2020-21 before coming crashing down to earth with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of local rivals Real Madrid in December.

How to watch vs Atletico Madrid on US TV

Atletico Madrid currently sit at the top of La Liga, but only thanks to goal difference over Real Madrid.

Real Sociedad are also hanging around the top of the table, just three points behind Atletico and Real.

As a result, this game could have huge title implications, with Simeone looking to secure three points and open up a six-point gap between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad.

Superstar Joao Felix is a major doubt, while Jose Gimenez could also be ruled out as he attempts to prove his fitness.

Diego Costa is back in contention after making his return in the game against Elche at the weekend.

Sociedad will definitely be without the services of Adnan Januzaj, David Silva and Mikel Oyarzabal, and have a number of other injury concerns to deal with.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid can be streamed in the US through Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial and kicks off at 10:45am PT and 1:45pm ET.

Atletico Madrid on US TV in La Liga

Date Time (US PT / ET) Game Stream December 22 10:45am/1:45pm Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Fanatiz December 30 10:15am/1:15pm Atletico Madrid vs Fanatiz January 3 7:15am/10:15am vs Atletico Madrid Fanatiz January 9 7:15am/10:15am Atletico Madrid vs Fanatiz January 12 12:30pm/3:30pm Atletico Madrid vs Fanatiz

All of Atletico Madrid's La Liga games can be watched live on Fanatiz.

Atletico Madrid in La Liga table

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Atletico Madrid 12 9 2 1 19 29 2 Real Madrid 14 9 2 3 11 29 3 Real Sociedad 15 7 5 3 15 26 4 14 6 7 1 6 25 5 Barcelona 13 6 3 4 11 21

Just goal difference separates the top two teams in La Liga at this early stage of the season.

After a slow start, Real Madrid have caught up with Atletico Madrid, while a couple of poor results has seen Real Sociedad slip down from first.

Atletico, however, have two extra games to play, which could prove crucial in the title race.

Simeone's side face some tricky fixtures over the next few weeks with a packed scheduled over Christmas and into the new year.

