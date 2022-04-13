Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Manchester City will hope they can push their first-leg advantage when they travel to face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City on fuboTV (try for free)

The Premier League champions face La Liga's title holders with a one-goal advantage earned from last week's encounter, but they will know that they face a different kind of test against their hosts in Spain.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Date April 13, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), Champions League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream CBS fubo TV (try for free)

Team news and rosters

Position Atletico roster Goalkeepers Lecomte, Oblak, Gomes Defenders Gimenez, Lodi, Savic, Felipe, A. Moreno, Hermoso, Mandava, Vrsaljko, M. Moreno, Lama, Rojas, Camara, Diez Midfielders Kondogbia, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Llorente, Herrera, Wass, Carrasco, Serrano, Rivas Forwards Felix, Griezmann, Suarez, Correa, Cunha, Simeone, Martin

Diego Simeone's side took the defensive approach to Manchester and nearly came up trumps, but their disadvantage on the scoreboard means that they must move on the attack now.

A defeat to Mallorca at the weekend was less-than-ideal preparation for their two-legged encounter, but with a home crowd roaring them on, they'll back themselves to turn it around.

Predicted Atletico starting XI: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Vrsaljko, Llorente, Koke, Lemar, Lodi; Griezmann, Felix.

Position Man City roster Goalkeepers Steffen, Ederson, Carson, Slicker Defenders Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Cancelo, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders Gundogan, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho, Foden, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia Forwards Sterling, Jesus, Grealish, Mahrez, Chagas, Delap, Edozie

The heartbreak of last season drives City onwards, and the sense that this may finally be their year is strong right now, particularly after last week's clash.

A high-octane 2-2 draw with Liverpool will have kept them firing in the interim, and Pep Guardiola will be looking for a complete performance on the road.

Predicted Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.

Last five results

Atletico results Man City results Mallorca 1-0 Atletico (Apr 9) Man City 2-2 Liverpool (Apr 10) Man City 1-0 Atletico (Apr 5) Man City 1-0 Atletico (Apr 5) Atletico 4-1 Alaves (Apr 2) Atletico 4-1 Alaves (Apr 2) Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Atletico (Mar 19) Southampton 1-4 Man City (Mar 20) Man Utd 0-1 Atletico (Mar 15) Betis 1-3 Atletico (Mar 6)

Head-to-head