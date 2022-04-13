Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Manchester City will hope they can push their first-leg advantage when they travel to face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.
The Premier League champions face La Liga's title holders with a one-goal advantage earned from last week's encounter, but they will know that they face a different kind of test against their hosts in Spain.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City
|Date
|April 13, 2022
|Times
|3pm ET, 12pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (try for free)
TV channel, live stream and how to watch
In the United States (US), Champions League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|CBS
|fubo TV (try for free)
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Atletico roster
|Goalkeepers
|Lecomte, Oblak, Gomes
|Defenders
|Gimenez, Lodi, Savic, Felipe, A. Moreno, Hermoso, Mandava, Vrsaljko, M. Moreno, Lama, Rojas, Camara, Diez
|Midfielders
|Kondogbia, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Llorente, Herrera, Wass, Carrasco, Serrano, Rivas
Forwards
|Felix, Griezmann, Suarez, Correa, Cunha, Simeone, Martin
Diego Simeone's side took the defensive approach to Manchester and nearly came up trumps, but their disadvantage on the scoreboard means that they must move on the attack now.
A defeat to Mallorca at the weekend was less-than-ideal preparation for their two-legged encounter, but with a home crowd roaring them on, they'll back themselves to turn it around.
Predicted Atletico starting XI: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Vrsaljko, Llorente, Koke, Lemar, Lodi; Griezmann, Felix.
|Position
|Man City roster
|Goalkeepers
|Steffen, Ederson, Carson, Slicker
|Defenders
|Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Cancelo, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand
|Midfielders
|Gundogan, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho, Foden, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia
|Forwards
|Sterling, Jesus, Grealish, Mahrez, Chagas, Delap, Edozie
The heartbreak of last season drives City onwards, and the sense that this may finally be their year is strong right now, particularly after last week's clash.
A high-octane 2-2 draw with Liverpool will have kept them firing in the interim, and Pep Guardiola will be looking for a complete performance on the road.
Predicted Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.
Last five results
|Atletico results
|Man City results
|Mallorca 1-0 Atletico (Apr 9)
|Man City 2-2 Liverpool (Apr 10)
|Man City 1-0 Atletico (Apr 5)
|Atletico 4-1 Alaves (Apr 2)
|Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Atletico (Mar 19)
|Southampton 1-4 Man City (Mar 20)
|Man Utd 0-1 Atletico (Mar 15)
|Betis 1-3 Atletico (Mar 6)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|4/5/2022
|Man City 1-0 Atletico