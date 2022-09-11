Atletico Madrid 'Another Way of Living' documentary: Where to watch, trailer & what it is about

After a successful first season, the docuseries makes a comeback encapsulating Atletico's 2021-22 campaign

Atletico Madrid have been established as a force to reckon with in European football under the guidance of Diego Simeone. The Argentine manager has been able to break the duopoly of Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spanish football by giving stiff competition to the two traditional giants.

The Rojiblancos became 2020-21 La Liga champions and their on-field success was beautifully captured by a Prime Video docuseries 'Atletico Madrid: Another Way of Living'. It was a roaring success amongst the fans and the hit series is set to make a comeback with a second season.

GOAL brings you all the details about the 'Atletico Madrid: Another Way of Living' documentary.

What is Atletico Madrid: Another Way of Living about?

The documentary has closely followed Simeone and the key players of Atletico during the 2021-22 season.

According to the official website, this edition "[reveals] the secrets of a club full of passion and challenges, but it is, above all, a vital journey through the stories of fans and sports professionals united by these colors."

Some of the key figures that has featured include Joao Felix, Fernando Torres, Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa and Virginia Torrecilla of the Women's team.

Through unprecedented behind-the-scenes access that includes interviews, dressing room footage and unpublished images, the documentary attempts to highlight the philosophy that drives the club.

It also captures Luis Suarez's emotional goodbye to the Atleti fans at the Wanda Metropolitano at the end of the 2021-22 campaign and his exclusive reactions post the farewell.

Getty

When is Atletico Madrid: Another Way of Living released?

The 'Atletico Madrid: Another Way of Living' documentary is available to watch now. It was released on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Where to watch & live stream Atletico Madrid: Another Way of Living?

The documentary will be available to stream exclusively through Amazon Prime. It has been produced by Atleti Studios and TBS (Telefonica Broadcast Services).

Atletico Madrid: Another Way of Living - Trailer

The trailer for the documentary film can be watched in the video above.

Atleti's 2020-21 La Liga win features prominently along with Simeone's message to the team to focus on the present -"It needs to be now".

We also find key personalities like Jose Maria Jimenez and Koke commenting on critical situations during the season in the trailer.