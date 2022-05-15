Atletico Madrid announce Suarez and Herrera departures before final La Liga home match of season
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Luis Suarez will leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, the club announced on Sunday before their match against Sevilla.
They chose to reveal Suarez's imminent departure before the conclusion of the campaign so that Suarez could be honoured at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Midfielder Hector Herrera will also exit this summer.
Atletico Madrid announce departures
More to come...