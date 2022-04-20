Atletico boss Simeone responds to Pique recordings: The Spanish FA wants Madrid & Barca in Supercopa

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone did not seemed surprised by Gerard Pique's Supercopa revelations, claiming that the Spanish FA need Real Madrid and Barcelona involved in the revamped competition.

Pique caused a stir when a leaked conversation with FA boss Luis Rubiales revealed his part in changing the format of the Supercopa.

Since 2019 it has taken place in Saudi Arabia and has four participants rather than the traditional two.

What was said?

"To start with, just as we are very proud to have competed over these past 10 years, and see ourselves reflected in every team fighting to be up there, Betis, Sevilla, Villarreal, Real [Sociedad]... they will all feel they are in the same situation," Simeone told reporters on Tuesday when quizzed on Pique's comments.

"It is clear that given the information on the Supercopa that has come out, there is no doubt that economically, in theory, the Spanish FA benefit more if Madrid and Barca are there and if they are in that situation, they will have to give explanations so we can all be more comfortable."

Pique's role in the Supercopa

The audio recordings released by El Confidencial revealed that Pique and his Kosmos company were a big part of the decision to move the Supercopa to Saudi Arabia.

Kosmos also reportedly earns €24m (£20m/$26m) from the deal, but Simeone was not interested in passing judgement on the player's conduct.

"I am not going to enter in this kind of situation because Pique is a very intelligent person and has his business, everyone has their interests as a footballer and it just so happens he plays in Barcelona," the Argentine added.

"Yes, I will repeat, what we are hearing, unless a proper response is coming, is that they want Barcelona and Madrid there, it is not hard to understand."

