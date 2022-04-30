Atlas vs Tigres: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Atlas is set to take on Tigres UANL on Saturday in a Liga MX match. Heading into the final matchday of the Clausura, Tigres is locked into second place, while Atlas is currently in fourth but could fall with a loss.

Watch Atlas vs Tigres on fuboTV (try for free)

The top four teams qualify directly to the quarterfinals, making this a crucial game for Atlas.

Article continues below

These teams last met in August, with the two sides playing to a 1-1 draw.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Atlas vs Tigres Date April 30, 2022 Times 8pm ET, 5pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN USA fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Atlas roster Goalkeepers Hernandez, Vargas Defenders Nervo, Abella, Santamaria, Aguirre, Reyes, Zaragoza, Chala, Aguilera, Garza Midfielders Zaldivar, Maroni, Garnica, Rodriguez, Marquez, Ortega, Gomez, Rocha, Bass, Jimenez Forwards Furch, Torres, Troyansky, Trejo, Quinones, Herrera

Atlas leads Club América by one point in the Clausura standings, but América has won five in a row and plays a Cruz Azul team that has lost two of its last three. The only way to guarantee a top four finish for Atlas is to win this match.

The team showed a lot offensively in its most recent match, beating Toluca 4-2. Julian Quiñones scored a pair of goals in the match, while Aldo Rocha and Julio Furch each added one as well.

Atlas won the Apertura tournament, defeating Leon in the final. After going down 3-2 after the first leg, Atlas evened things with a 1-0 second leg and then won on penalty kicks.

Predicted Atlas starting XI: Vargas, Aguilera, Nervo, Santamaría, Reyes, Zaldivar, Rocha, Torres, Abella, Quiñones, Furch.

Position Tigres roster Goalkeepers Guzman, Ortega, Delgado Defenders Lichnovsky, H Ayala, Venegas, Reyes, Purata, Cruz, Angulo, Rodriguez, Avalos, Guerrero Midfielders Carioca, Vigon, Cordova, Pizarro, Aquino, Soteldo, Fulgencio, Thauvin, Duenas, J Garza Forward Gignac, Lopez, Quinones, Gonzalez, Trevino, D Ayala, A Garza

Tigres is locked into second place, but the team would like to build some momentum before the postseason after losing two games in a row. Both of those losses came via shutout, first falling 2-0 to Necaxa and then 2-0 to Club América.

Heading into the Clausura postseason, Tigres is looking to improve on its run in the Apertura playoff, when they advanced to the semifinals before losing 3-3 to León, with León advancing due to being the higher seed of the two.

The seven-time Liga MX champions have had some solid success lately, including winning the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League and finishing second in the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup.

Predicted Tigres starting XI: Guzman, Duenas, Sanchez, Angulo, Aquino, Vigon, Cordova, Carioca, Thauvin, Gignac, Quinones

Last five results

Atlas results Tigres results Toluca 2-4 Atlas (Apr 24) Tigres 0-2 Club America (Apr 24) Monterrey 0-0 Atlas (Apr 21) Necaxa 2-0 Tigres (Apr 20) Atlas 1-2 Mazatlan (Apr 15) Tigres 3-0 Toluca (Apr 17) Atlas 2-1 Necaxa (Apr 8) Queretaro 0-1 Tigres (Apr 11) Cruz Azul 1-0 Atlas (Apr 3) Pachuca 2-1 Tigres (Apr 8)

Head-to-head