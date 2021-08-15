Atlas vs Club America: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Both sides will seek to avoid a first domestic defeat of the campaign - and could bolster their reclassification hopes at the expense of the other

Atlas and Club America will put their unbeaten Liga MX starts on the line when they face each other at Estadio Jalisco this weekend.

With two wins and a draw each, both La Furia and Las Aguilas are already in the mix for a reclassification finish - and could give themselves a boost at the expense of the other with a win.

Games Atlas vs Club America Date August 15, 2021 Times 6pm ET, 3pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN/Univision fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Atlas roster Goalkeepers Hernandez, Vargas Defenders Nervo, Abella, Santamaria, Aguirre, Reyes, Barbosa, Gomez, Vazquez, Angulo Midfielders Zaldivar, Gonzales, Maroni, Garnica, Marquez, Ortega, Rocha Forwards Furch, Torres, Troyansky, Trejo, Quinones, Herrera

Diego Cocca's side look on course to match the quarter-final finish from last term's Clausura tournament, but they will need to avoid slipping up this weekend to keep those hopes on track.

Former Santos Laguna man Julio Furch looks to have fully settled into life with La Furia now, and he will likely lead the line in their fourth Apertura game of the season.

Predicted Atlas starting XI: Vargas; Barbosa, Santamaria, Nervo, Reyes; Marquez, Rocha; Torres, Quinones, Herrera; Furch.

Position Club America roster Goalkeepers Ochoa, Jimenez, Tapia Defenders Fuentes, J. Sanchez, Caceres, Valdez, Aguilera, Silva, Layun, Lara Midfielders Aquino, Gonzalez, Suarez, Benedetti, Cordova, R. Sanchez, Fidalgo, Reyes, Lainez, Ibarra, Naveda, Galvan, Campos, Gutierrez Forwards Roger Martinez, Castillo, Martin, Lopez, Vinas, Roman Martinez

With the Gold Cup and Tokyo 2020 comfortably in the rearview mirror, Las Aguilas are back to almost a full contingent of players from which Santiago Solari can choose from.

Santiago Naveda remains injured with an ankle problem and is unlikely to return until the end of the year, but the return of goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa brings vital experience at the back.

Predicted Club America starting XI: Ochoa; J. Sanchez, Caceres, Aguilera, Fuentes; Aquino, R. Sanchez; Cordova, Fidalgo, Lainez; Roger Martinez.

Last five results

Atlas results Club America results Pachuca 0-1 Atlas (Aug 9) Club America 2-0 Philadelphia (Jul 12) Atlas 2-0 Juarez (Jul 31) Club America 2-0 Puebla (Aug 7) Pumas UNAM 0-0 Atlas (Jul 25) Club America 2-1 Necaxa (Jul 31) Atlas 0-1 Club America (Jul 7) Queretaro 0-0 Club America (Jul 23) Puebla 1-0 Atlas (May 15) Tigres 0-1 Club America (Jul 10)

Head-to-head