Atlas vs Club America: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Atlas and Club America will put their unbeaten Liga MX starts on the line when they face each other at Estadio Jalisco this weekend.
With two wins and a draw each, both La Furia and Las Aguilas are already in the mix for a reclassification finish - and could give themselves a boost at the expense of the other with a win.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Atlas vs Club America
|Date
|August 15, 2021
|Times
|6pm ET, 3pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|TUDN/Univision
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Atlas roster
|Goalkeepers
|Hernandez, Vargas
|Defenders
|Nervo, Abella, Santamaria, Aguirre, Reyes, Barbosa, Gomez, Vazquez, Angulo
|Midfielders
|Zaldivar, Gonzales, Maroni, Garnica, Marquez, Ortega, Rocha
|Forwards
|Furch, Torres, Troyansky, Trejo, Quinones, Herrera
Diego Cocca's side look on course to match the quarter-final finish from last term's Clausura tournament, but they will need to avoid slipping up this weekend to keep those hopes on track.
Former Santos Laguna man Julio Furch looks to have fully settled into life with La Furia now, and he will likely lead the line in their fourth Apertura game of the season.
Predicted Atlas starting XI: Vargas; Barbosa, Santamaria, Nervo, Reyes; Marquez, Rocha; Torres, Quinones, Herrera; Furch.
|Position
|Club America roster
|Goalkeepers
|Ochoa, Jimenez, Tapia
|Defenders
|Fuentes, J. Sanchez, Caceres, Valdez, Aguilera, Silva, Layun, Lara
|Midfielders
|Aquino, Gonzalez, Suarez, Benedetti, Cordova, R. Sanchez, Fidalgo, Reyes, Lainez, Ibarra, Naveda, Galvan, Campos, Gutierrez
|Forwards
|Roger Martinez, Castillo, Martin, Lopez, Vinas, Roman Martinez
With the Gold Cup and Tokyo 2020 comfortably in the rearview mirror, Las Aguilas are back to almost a full contingent of players from which Santiago Solari can choose from.
Santiago Naveda remains injured with an ankle problem and is unlikely to return until the end of the year, but the return of goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa brings vital experience at the back.
Predicted Club America starting XI: Ochoa; J. Sanchez, Caceres, Aguilera, Fuentes; Aquino, R. Sanchez; Cordova, Fidalgo, Lainez; Roger Martinez.
Last five results
|Atlas results
|Club America results
|Pachuca 0-1 Atlas (Aug 9)
|Club America 2-0 Philadelphia (Jul 12)
|Atlas 2-0 Juarez (Jul 31)
|Club America 2-0 Puebla (Aug 7)
|Pumas UNAM 0-0 Atlas (Jul 25)
|Club America 2-1 Necaxa (Jul 31)
|Atlas 0-1 Club America (Jul 7)
|Queretaro 0-0 Club America (Jul 23)
|Puebla 1-0 Atlas (May 15)
|Tigres 0-1 Club America (Jul 10)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|2/20/2021
|Atlas 3-0 Club America
|10/24/2020
|Club America 1-0 Atlas
|2/15/2020
|Club America 2-0 Atlas
|8/30/2019
|Atlas 3-0 Club America
|1/11/2019
|Atlas 1-2 Club America