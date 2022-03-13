Atlanta vs Charlotte: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Charlotte will aim to get off the mark in their debut MLS campaign when they make the trip to Eastern Conference heavyweights Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend.

The Five Stripes will welcome the newest boys on the block for a South Atlantic crunch clash - and even at this early juncture, there's plenty on the line for both sides as they look to kick on with their seasons.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), MLS matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position Atlanta roster Goalkeepers Guzan, Shuttleworth, Castanheira Defenders Hernandez, DeJohn, Franco, Lennon, Robinson, Gutman, Wiley, Washington, Campbell, Ambrose, McFadden Midfielders Sosa, Almada, Rossetto, Moreno, Sejdic, Ibarra, Alonso, Hyndman, Mulraney, Centeno Forwards Dwyer, Martinez, Araujo, Wolff, Conway

A 3-0 loss to Colorado last time out made for a tough experience, and a red card for Miles Robinson certainly did not help matters for Atlanta.

But Gonzalo Pineda knows his side can bounce back and he'll expect them to do so against the MLS new boys this weekend, even if they are nursing a few injury doubts already this term.

Predicted Atlanta starting XI: Guzan; Hernandez, Franco, DeJohn, Gutman; Rossetto, Campbell, Sejdic; Conway, Martinez, Wolff.

Position Charlotte roster Goalkeepers Kahlina, Sisniega, Zendejas, Marks Defenders Sobocinski, Armour, Corujo, Walkes, Makoun, Fuchs, Lindsey, Afful, Mora, Santos Midfielders Ruiz, Alcivar, Bronico, Bender, Hegardt, Franco, Jones Forwards Mello, Oritz, Swiderski, Gaines, Reyna

A record MLS regular season crowd for their debut home game wasn't enough to steer Miguel Angel Ramirez and company to a first win - and it won't get any easier for them on the road in Georgia.

They'll take pride from pushing LA Galaxy almost all the way, however, and changes will likely be minimal for the third game of their debut season.

Predicted Charlotte starting XI: Kahlina; Corujo, Makoun, Fuchs; Lindsey, Franco, Bronico, Ortiz, Mora; Swiderski, Reyna.

