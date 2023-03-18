Atlanta United vs Portland Timbers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

Here's where you can watch Atlanta United take on Portland Timbers in MLS on TV or stream live.

When Atlanta United hosts Portland Timbers on Saturday, they will be attempting to build on their strong start to the 2023 Major League Soccer season.

The opposition, meanwhile, travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in an effort to snap a losing streak and secure their first victory since the season began.

Atlanta United defeated Charlotte FC in a convincing 3-0 win in their matchup at Bank of America Stadium. Gonzalo Pineda's team won the game in a mostly one-sided contest thanks to a double in the first half from Caleb Wiley on either side of a goal from Luiz Araujo.

As a result, the Five Stripes are currently in first place in the Eastern Conference of the MLS table, ahead of closest rivals Cincinnati and Nashville on goal difference.

Portland Timbers suffered a 2-1 home loss to St. Louis City when the clubs squared off at Providence Park, leaving Portland Timbers red-faced. Zac McGraw gave Giovanni Savarese's team an early lead, but they were only able to hang onto it until Jared Stroud's equaliser just before half-time. Kyle Hiebert then completed the comeback 15 minutes from time.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Atlanta United vs Portland Timbers date & kick-off time

Game: Atlanta United vs Portland Timbers Date: March 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:30 pm ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Where to watch Atlanta United vs Portland Timbers on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV

Atlanta United team news and squad

Atlanta United will once again be without Osvaldo Alonso as they have since the start of the season due to injuries.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Sanchez, Purata, Gutman; Ibarra, Sejdic; Wiley, Almada, Araujo; Giakoumakis

Position Players Goalkeepers Guzan, Westberg Defenders Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Robinson, Gutman, Purata, Sanchez Midfielders Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra, Etienne, Sosa, Almada, Fortune, Wiley, Wolff Forwards Giakoumakis, Berry, Chol

Portland Timbers team news and squad

The injury concerns revolve around Dairon Asprilla and David Ayala who will miss the clash.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Bingham; Mosquera, Zuparic, Mabiala, McGraw, Bravo; Evander, Williamson, Chara; Moreno, Fogaca

