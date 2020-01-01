ATK Mohun Bagan - The name ISL and I-League champions would play as

The new name of the merged entity of ATK and Mohun Bagan has been reserved with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited…

The merged entity of Kolkata clubs, and will take part in the 2020-21 season as ATK Mohun Bagan, Goal can confirm.

The new entity, whose 80 per cent shares are owned by Sanjiv Goenka’s ATK and 20 per cent by Mohun Bagan, is already reserved with the Government of ’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The new entity has been named as ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited.

The status of the company has already been 'reserved' on the official site of the ministry which means it cannot be allocated to any other entity henceforth. The name has been approved and set 'reserved' for concerned parties and they can now move to further formalities.

More teams

The two clubs had decided to enter a merger back in January 2020 that would help Mohun Bagan enter the ISL from the 2020-21 season.

The new entity was supposed to come into existence on June 1, 2020, but due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the resulting nationwide lockdown since March 25, the deal got delayed. With the new company already being reserved, an official announcement from both parties is expected soon.

While Mohun Bagan have won the league title for the fifth time in their history this year, ATK won their third ISL title beating in the final back in March.

Other than participating in the ISL, the merged entity will also take part in the group stages of 2021 by using Mohun Bagan’s 2019-20 champions’ slot.