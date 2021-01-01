ATK Mohun Bagan boss Antonio Habas: NorthEast United did not have too many chances

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas said his team did not concede too many opportunities to NorthEast United

A dominant ATK Mohun Bagan were held to a 1-1 draw by NorthEast United in the second leg of the ISL 2020-21 semi-final at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

The Kolkata giants opened the scoring in the 34th minute through David Williams but substitute Idrissa Sylla spoilt their party with an injury-time equalizer.

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas, however, unperturbed with the result as he believes his team can come back into the contest in the second leg.

What Habas said

"In the semi-final, there are two matches. it is important to win 4-0. But I don't remember a lot of teams with big differences. Maybe last season with (FC) Goa but not anymore," the Spaniard said after the game.

"I don't remember chances for the opponents. They only had free-kicks and long balls. I think we have the opportunity in the second match and have to win," he added.

"We don't have Edu Garcia, Tiri, Sandesh (Jhingan) and what is the problem? I don't know. I don't understand."

We played better in the first 75 minutes

"We played better than the opponent for 75 minutes. After that, we committed the foul and the free-kick. I don't remember any opportunity to opponents," he said.

"We had the opportunity to score in the first 45 minutes. After that, this match had a lot of tension. It is not necessary to win the first match. I remember a team winning the first leg 3-0 and then being eliminated.

"We have are the most motivated team in the ISL," Habas concluded.