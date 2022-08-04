Athletico Paranaense vs Estudiantes: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Brazilian hosts will welcome their Argentine visitors to town this week - here's all you need to know about their next match

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores get underway this week, with Athletico Paranaense set to take on Estudiantes in the first leg of their last-eight encounter.

Watch Athletico Paranaense vs Estudiantes on fuboTV (start with a free trial)

In a heavyweight continental encounter, the Brazilian hosts will welcome their Argentine visitors to town for a major encounter at Arena da Baixada - and both will be bent on putting one foot into the final four of this storied tournament.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Athletico Paranaense vs Estudiantes Date August 4, 2022 Times 8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Copa Libertadores matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Athletico Paranaense roster Goalkeepers Bento, Paixão, Linck Defenders Dedé, Khellven, Abner, Hernández, Orejuela, Henrique, Piauí, Pedrinho Midfielders Fernandes, Bueno, Marlos, Moura, Cittadini, Erick, Cuello, García, Christian Forward Cirino, Canobbio, Vitinho, Terans, Rocha, Rômulo, Pablo

Two wins in their past five has checked Athletico's momentum, but they may enter this match as the proverbial favourite through both a stronger domestic record and home advantage.

With a second-leg tie away from their own patch to come however, it will be crucial that they get off to a flying start, particularly with their eye set on making the last four.

Predicted Athletico Paranaense starting XI: Bento; Khellven, Santos, Heleno, Abner; Fernandinho, Erick; Canobbio, Bueno, Cuello; Roque.

Position Estudiantes roster Goalkeepers Pourtau, Zozaya, Andújar Defenders Rogel, Más, Valdez, Noguera, Paz, Núñez, Godoy, Rodríguez, Cacace, Fernandez Midfielders Morel, Zuqui, Castro, Piñeiro, Flores, Pellegrino, Orosco, Trombini, Lansade Forwards Díaz, Toledo, Lattanzio, Spetale, Boselli, Zapiola, Palavecino

If a team needed a pickup in form for their run-in to the continental quarter-finals, Estudiantes were one such side - but just a single victory in their last five games has left them looking quite out of shape.

Knockout football has a way of lifting teams from the canvas though, and they'll hope to make the most of this road trip before they host the return leg next week on their own turf.

Predicted Estudiantes starting XI: Andujar; Godoy, Rogel, Lollo, Morel, Mas; Castro, Rodriguez, Zuqui; Diaz, Piatti.

Last five results