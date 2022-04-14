Atalanta vs RB Leipzig: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Atalanta is set to take on RB Leipzig on Thursday in a UEFA Europa League match. This is the second leg of the quarterfinal meeting between these two teams, with the two sides tied 1-1 after the first leg.

In that initial game, Atalanta got on the board first thanks to a Luis Fernando Muriel Fruto goal in the 17th minute, but the team’s dream of going into the second leg with a lead evaporated in the second half, when Davide Zappacosta recorded an own goal to put RB Leipzig on the board.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Atalanta vs RB Leipzig Date April 14, 2022 Times 12:45pm ET, 9:45am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Atalanta roster Goalkeepers Musso, Rossi, Dajcar, Bertini, Sportiello Defenders Toloi, Maehle, Palomino, Pezzella, Djimsiti, Demiral, Hateboer, Scalvini, Cittadini, Zappacosta Midfielders Koopmeiners, Freuler, De Roon, Malinovskyi, Pessina, Oliveri, Zuccon, Panada, Giovane, Sidibe, Ilicic, Pasalic Forwards Muriel, Boga, Mihaila, De Nipoti, Miranchuk, Zapata, Cisse

La Dea currently sits eighth in the Serie A standings, where the team has lost its last two matches, falling to Napoli and Sassuolo. After three consecutive third-place finishes in Serie A, this campaign is a disappointment for a club that has been perennially near the top of the league since the 2016-17 season.

But the team still has a chance to win the Europa League. After falling out of the Champions League, Atalanta has looked strong in this competition, beating Olympiacos by a 5-1 aggregate scoreline in the knockout round playoff and then defeating Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 in the Round of 16.

Russian Malinovskyi already has three goals in Europa League play.

Predicted Atalanta starting XI: Zappacosta, Palomino, Demiral, Hateboer, Freuler, de Roon, Pašalić, Koopmeiners, Pessina, Muriel; Musso.

Position Atalanta roster Goalkeepers Gulacsi, Tschauner, Eutinger, Martinez Defenders Simakan, Angelino, Orban, Klostermann, Mukiele, Halstenberg, Gvardiol, Owusu, Henrichs Midfielders Haidara, Forsberg, Adams, Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Olmo, Laimer, Raebiger, Kampl, Ibrahimi Forwards Poulsen, Silva, Novoa

Like Atalanta, Die Roten Bullen advanced to the Europa League after being knocked out of the Champions League. The team dispatched Real Sociedad by a 5-3 aggregate score in the knockout round playoff, then advanced through the Round of 16 when Spartak Moscow was suspended from the competition by UEFA.

Emil Forsberg is the only RB Leipzig player with more than one goal during this Europa League campaign, as he scored on penalty kicks in both legs of the Real Sociedad matchup.

In domestic play, the team currently sits in fourth place in the Bundesliga. If that position holds, RB Leipzig would qualify for next year’s Champions League.

Predicted RB Leipzig starting XI: Klostermann, Orban, Gvardiol, Henrichs, Laimer, Kampl, Tasende, Olmo, Nkunku, Silva; Gulácsi.

Last five results

Atalanta results RB Leipzig results Sassuolo 2-1 Atalanta (Apr 10) Atalanta 1-3 Napoli (Apr 3) RB Leipzig 1-1 Atalanta (Apr 7) Bologna 0-1 Atalanta (Mar 20) Atalanta 1-3 Napoli (Apr 3) Borussia Dortmund 1-4 RB Leipzig (Apr 2) Bologna 0-1 Atalanta (Mar 20) RB Leipzig 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt (Mar 20) Leverkusen 0-1 Atalanta (Mar 17) Furth 1-6 RB Leipzig (Mar 13)

Head-to-head