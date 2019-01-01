Aston Villa’s Abraham lauds Steer’s ‘terrific performance’ in Championship playoff win

The 26-year-old shot-stopper was at his best against the Baggies to help Villa to the playoff final in Wembley

Tammy Abraham has praised goalkeeper Jed Steer following his impressive performance in their 4-3 penalty shoot-out win against West Bromwich Albion in the second leg of their Championship playoff game on Tuesday.

The Claret and Blues headed into the encounter on the back of a 2-1 advantage but failed to protect their lead.

Craig Dawson’s 29th-minute effort at the Hawthorns ensured that the Baggies forced the game into a penalty shoot-out, after a 2-2 aggregate score.

Steer saved Ahmed Hegazy and Mason Holgate’s efforts before Abraham scored the decisive kick as Villa advanced into the final of the playoff.

The on-loan striker, Abraham has showered his praise on Steer.

“What a keeper! What a keeper! What a performance, terrific,” Abraham told the club website.

“For my own penalty, I am used to the pressure. I like the pressure. But it’s not down to me. It’s down to Jed. What a performance in the shoot-out. He was brilliant.”

On the victory, he said: “It means so much to everyone.

“You can see the passion on the pitch and in the stands. All through the season, these amazing fans have supported us all the way. I am pleased for them tonight.”

