Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Aston Villa vs Newcastle: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Both sides will be looking to bounce back from disappointing defeats on the opening weekend

Aston Villa is looking for its first win of the new Premier League season when it takes on Newcastle on Saturday.

Both Villa and Newcastle scored two goals apiece on the opening weekend, but neither side was able to come away with a win in their respective games.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Aston Villa vs Newcastle
Date August 21, 2021
Times 10am ET, 7am PT
TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream
Team news & rosters

Position Aston Villa roster
Goalkeepers Martinez, Steer
Defenders Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Tuanzebe, Young, Guilbert, Hause
Midfielders Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Buendia, Hourihane, Trezeguet, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Philogene-Bidace, Chukwuemeka, Ramsey
Forwards Wesley, Watkins, Traore, Ings, Bailey, Davis

Aston Villa could be boosted by the return of Douglas Luiz to the midfield after the Brazilian resumed training following his trip to the Olympics.

Ollie Watkins missed out last weekend, but is hopeful of featuring following a knee problem.

Both Trezeguet and Morgan Sanson remain sidelined for Dean Smith's side.

Predicted Aston Villa starting XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz; Bailey, Buendia, Ramsey; Ings.

  Newcastle roster
Goalkeepers Dubravka, Darlow, Woodman, Gillespie
Defenders Clark, Dummett, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Krafth, Fernandez, Manquillo
Midfielders M Longstaff, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Fraser, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Anderson, S Longstaff
Forwards Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Gayle

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow is still recovering from coronavirus and is unlikely to play any part this weekend.

Martin Dubravka and Paul Dummett will miss out once again, but Jamaal Lascelles is back in contention after being named on the bench last weekend.

Joe Willock rejoined the Magpies from Arsenal and is in line to go straight into the starting XI.

Predicted Newcastle starting XI: Woodman; Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark; Murphy, Willock, Hayden, Almiron, Ritchie; Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Last five results

Aston Villa results Newcastle results
Watford 3-2 Aston Villa (Aug 14) Newcastle 2-4 West Ham (Aug 15)
Aston Villa 3-1 Salernitana (Aug 8) Newcastle 3-0 Norwich (Aug 7)
Bristol City 0-3 Aston Villa (Jul 31) Burton 0-2 Newcastle (Jul 30)
Stoke 2-0 Aston Villa (Jul 24) Rotherham 1-1 Newcastle (Jul 27)
Walsall 0-4 Aston Villa (Jul 21) Doncaster 2-3 Newcastle (Jul 23)

Head-to-head

Date Result
3/12/2021 Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
1/23/2021 Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle
6/24/2020 Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
11/25/2019 Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle
2/20/2017 Newcastle 2-0 Aston Villa