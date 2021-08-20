Aston Villa vs Newcastle: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Both sides will be looking to bounce back from disappointing defeats on the opening weekend

Aston Villa is looking for its first win of the new Premier League season when it takes on Newcastle on Saturday.

Both Villa and Newcastle scored two goals apiece on the opening weekend, but neither side was able to come away with a win in their respective games.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Aston Villa vs Newcastle Date August 21, 2021 Times 10am ET, 7am PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

U.S. TV channel Online stream CNBC

Team news & rosters

Position Aston Villa roster Goalkeepers Martinez, Steer Defenders Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Tuanzebe, Young, Guilbert, Hause Midfielders Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Buendia, Hourihane, Trezeguet, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Philogene-Bidace, Chukwuemeka, Ramsey Forwards Wesley, Watkins, Traore, Ings, Bailey, Davis

Aston Villa could be boosted by the return of Douglas Luiz to the midfield after the Brazilian resumed training following his trip to the Olympics.

Ollie Watkins missed out last weekend, but is hopeful of featuring following a knee problem.

Both Trezeguet and Morgan Sanson remain sidelined for Dean Smith's side.

Predicted Aston Villa starting XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz; Bailey, Buendia, Ramsey; Ings.

Newcastle roster Goalkeepers Dubravka, Darlow, Woodman, Gillespie Defenders Clark, Dummett, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Krafth, Fernandez, Manquillo Midfielders M Longstaff, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Fraser, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Anderson, S Longstaff Forwards Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Gayle

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow is still recovering from coronavirus and is unlikely to play any part this weekend.

Martin Dubravka and Paul Dummett will miss out once again, but Jamaal Lascelles is back in contention after being named on the bench last weekend.

Joe Willock rejoined the Magpies from Arsenal and is in line to go straight into the starting XI.

Predicted Newcastle starting XI: Woodman; Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark; Murphy, Willock, Hayden, Almiron, Ritchie; Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Last five results

Aston Villa results Newcastle results Watford 3-2 Aston Villa (Aug 14) Newcastle 2-4 West Ham (Aug 15) Aston Villa 3-1 Salernitana (Aug 8) Newcastle 3-0 Norwich (Aug 7) Bristol City 0-3 Aston Villa (Jul 31) Burton 0-2 Newcastle (Jul 30) Stoke 2-0 Aston Villa (Jul 24) Rotherham 1-1 Newcastle (Jul 27) Walsall 0-4 Aston Villa (Jul 21) Doncaster 2-3 Newcastle (Jul 23)

Head-to-head