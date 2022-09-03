Aston Villa vs Manchester City: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The champions are looking for another blowout victory as they make the trip to the Midlands - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend as Manchester City make the journey to face Aston Villa at Villa Park. Pep Guardiola's Citizens are in freewheeling form, held only off top spot by a madcap six-goal draw with Newcastle - and even then, they look like they are already on course to defend their title.

But will the imperious visitors - and their kingpin frontman Erling Haaland - come unstuck against a host for whom desperate times could be eyeing desperate measures? It has not been plain sailing for Steven Gerrard - and his side will likely be a wounded opponent.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Villa roster Goalkeepers Martínez, Steer, Olsen Defenders Cash, Carlos, Konsa, Mings, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Bednarek, Guilbert, Digne Midfielders Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Buendía, Nakamba, Coutinho, Wright, Bogarde, Ramsey, Kamara Forwards Ings, Watkins, Bailey, Archer

Just the one win this league season has left Steven Gerrard in a tricky spot - and a less-than gripping transfer window, save the permanent capture of Philippe Coutinho, hasn't been much to cheer about either.

Now, they face the side they blew a final day lead against to hand the title to - and surely the proud former Liverpool legend will want to make some amends.

Predicted Aston Villa starting XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Luiz, Kamara, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia

Position Man City roster Goalkeepers Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis Midfielders Phillips, Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer Forwards Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez

There seems to be little stopping Manchester City this year - and at last, with the firepower of a true-blue striker in Erling Haaland on side, they will hope to seal Champions League glory.

But quite how Pep Guardiola will continue to rotate his superstars remains to be seen. While injured, Kalvin Phillips has barely had a look in - so could the England midfielder force his way in for some much-needed minutes if fit?

Predicted Man City starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Gomez; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Alvarez.

Last five results

Villa results Man City results Arsenal 2-1 Villa (Aug 31) Man City 6-0 Forest (Aug 31) Villa 0-1 West Ham (Aug 28) Man City 4-2 Palace (Aug 27) Bolton 1-4 Villa (Aug 23) Barcelona 3-3 Man City (Aug 24) Palace 3-1 Villa (Aug 20) Man City 3-3 Newcastle (Aug 21) Villa 2-1 Everton (Aug 13) Man City 4-0 Bournemouth (Aug 12)

Head-to-head