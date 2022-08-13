Aston Villa vs Everton: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Two former England favourites reunite in opposite dugouts this Saturday - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend as Aston Villa welcome Everton to Villa Park. Steven Gerrard's hosts and Frank Lamaprd's visitors both kicked off their campaigns on the wrong foot, with opening losses.

But the former England duo - comrades once on the pitch and now rivals off it again - will hope they can get one over the other in order to bolster their early season prospects, particularly as a host of sides look to put a marker down ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Aston Villa roster Goalkeepers Martínez, Steer, Olsen Defenders Cash, Carlos, Konsa, Mings, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Guilbert, Digne, Hause, Chrisene, Swinkels, Smith Midfielders Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Buendía, Nakamba, Coutinho, Wright, Bogarde, Ramsey, Kamara, Iroegbunam, Lindley, Rowe, Burchall, Frith, Raikhy Forwards Ings, Watkins, Traoré, El Ghazi, Bailey, Archer, Davis, Young, Chukwuemeka

A loss to start the new campaign wasn't quite the note Steven Gerrard would have envisioned for his Villa side, but they head home now looking to make their own patch a fearsome fortress this season - with their squad arguably showing dark horse depth to help them go far.

Whether Tyrone Mings is back in the side after he was stripped of the captaincy in pre-season remains to be seen, but the England defender - an outlier for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions - will certainly hope to find minutes sooner rather than later.

Predicted Aston Villa starting XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho.

Position Everton roster Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan Defenders Tarkowski, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Nkounkou, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Vinagre, Coady Midfielders Allan, Onana Doucoure, Alli, Gomes, Gbamin, Davies Forwards McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon, Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Rondon

An opening day defeat to Chelsea was likely expected for Everton and former boss Frank Lampard - but he'll hope to take a result against old international team-mate Gerrard when his side make the trip to Villa Park on Saturday.

The Toffees have added further recruits at the back, with England defender Conor Coady arriving on loan from Wolves as he looks to cement his place on the plane to Qatar, while Amadou Onana's capture from Lille represents something of a coup for the club as they look to stave off another relegation battle.

Predicted Everton starting XI: Pickford; Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski; Patterson, Doucoure, Iwobi, Mykolenko; Gordon, Rondon, McNeil.

Last five results

Aston Villa results Everton results Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa (Aug 6) Everton 0-1 Chelsea (Aug 6) Rennes 1-2 Aston Villa (Jul 30) Everton 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv (Jul 29) Man Utd 2-2 Aston Villa (Jul 23) Blackpool 2-4 Everton (Jul 24) Brisbane Roar 0-1 Aston Villa (Jul 20) Minnesota 4-0 Everton (Jul 21) Aston Villa 1-0 Leeds (Jul 17) Everton 0-2 Arsenal (Jul 17)

Head-to-head