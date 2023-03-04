Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace on TV in the US.

Aston Villa will take on Crystal Palace in a Premier League clash at Villa Park on Saturday.

The hosts have lost just one of their 10 Premier League home games against Crystal Palace (W5 D4), going down 1-0 in December 2013. However, they were defeated at Selhurst Park earlier in the season and Palace are looking to complete just their second Premier League double over Villa, previously doing so in 2013-14.

However, the Eagles are on the longest current winless run in the Premier League, failing to win any of their eight games in 2023 so far (D5 L3). Five of their last six games have been drawn – including each of the last three. On the other hand, the Clarets head into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 win over Everton and will look to get another three points on offer.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace date & kick-off time

Game: Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Date: March 4, 2023 Kick-off: 10:00 am ET Venue: Villa Park

How to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on Peacock.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A. Peacock

Aston Villa squad and team news

Jed Steer, Philippe Coutinho, Robin Olsen and Diego Carlos are out of action due to injuries. The rest of the squad is fit for selection.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Buendia; Bailey, Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers Martinez, Sinisalo Defenders Mings, Konsa, Chambers, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Young. Midfielders Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey. Forwards Watkins, Duran, Traore, Buendia, Bailey.

Crystal Palace squad and team news

Sam Johnstone (calf) and Nathan Ferguson (Achilles) are set to miss this fixture. However, star forward Wilfried Zaha has returned to training and is once again available after missing out on the last four fixtures.

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Lokonga, Eze; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Position Players Goalkeepers Guaita Defenders Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Tomkins, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward. Midfielders Doucoure, Riedewald, Milvojevic, Lokonga, Ahamada, Hughes, McArthur, Schlupp, Eze, Olise Forwards Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Zaha.