Aston Villa vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Villa against Bournemouth in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States.

Aston Villa will look to break into the Premier League top 10, at least temporarily, when they welcome Bournemouth to Villa Park on Saturday.

The Lions were held to a 1-1 draw against West Ham United and are two points behind current 10th-placed Chelsea, while the Cherries are fresh from an impressive 1-0 success against Liverpool last weekend in their bid to move out of the drop zone.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US as well as how to stream live online.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth date & kick-off time

Game: Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Date: March 18, 2023 Kick-off: 11am EDT Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Peacock Premium.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Peacock Premium

Aston Villa team news & squad

Diego Carlos is doubtful to start after making the bench against West Ham after recovering from a rupture in his Achilles tendon.

Similarly, Boubacar Kamara and Leander Dendoncker may return to the squad, but Philippe Coutinho and Jed Steer will remain sidelined.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz; Bailey, Buendia, Ramsey; Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers Martinez, Olsen Defenders Sinisalo, Carlos, Mings, Konsa, Chambers, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Young Midfielders Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Sanson, Buendia Forwards Watkins, Duran, Traore, Bailey

Bournemouth team news & squad

David Brooks defeated cancer to make it among the substitutes the last time out and may continue on the bench. At the same time, Adam Smith, Hamed Traore, Junior Stanislas, Ilya Zabarnyi and Marcus Tavernier remain out of contention.

The back four may continue as in the win over Liverpool, which means Chris Mepham will have to be content with a place on the bench again.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura; Anthony, Lerma, Rothwell, Ouattara; Billing; Solanke