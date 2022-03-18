Aston Villa vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Arsenal will look to strengthen their top-four spot in the Premier League when they make the trip to face Aston Villa at Villa Park this weekend, knowing that a win over their hosts will only solidify their Champions League prospects for next season.
The Gunners may have been felled by Liverpool last time out but they still have games in hand over their chasing rivals - and Mikel Arteta will know that they cannot afford too many more slip-ups.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Aston Villa vs Arsenal
|Date
|March 19, 2022
|Times
|8:30am ET, 5:30am PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|USA Network
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Aston Villa roster
|Goalkeepers
|Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo
|Defenders
|Cash, Konsa, Mings, Chambers, Young, Digne, Hause
|Midfielders
|Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Buendia, Nakamba, Coutinho, Chukwuemeka, Bogarde, Ramsey, Iroegbunam, Feeney
Forwards
|Watkins, Traore, Ings, Bailey
Steven Gerrard's Villa Park revolution has been one of the stories of the season, with the former Rangers boss arriving to boost their fortunes and move them up to mid-table.
If he maintains his touch, the Midlands outfit could even be in the mix for Europe next year - but they still have a campaign to finish here and will be out to be a thorn in Arsenal's side.
Predicted Aston Villa starting XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; McGinn, Sanson, Ramsey; Coutinho; Ings, Watkins.
|Position
|Arsenal roster
|Goalkeepers
|Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo
|Defenders
|Tierney, White, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric Soares, Tomiyasu, Tavares
|Midfielders
|Partey, Odegaard, Smuth Rowe, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka
|Forwards
|Saka, Lacazette, Pepe, Nketiah, Martinelli
Mikel Arteta's men were downed by Jurgen Klopp's title-chasing Reds last time out, but rather than consider it a setback, the Gunners will surely use the expected stumble to iron out their kinks.
They'll be ready to roar back to winning ways, and it looks likely that their hosts at Villa Park will be the target of their energetic response.
Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette.
Last five results
|Aston Villa results
|Arsenal results
|West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa (Mar 13)
|Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Mar 16)
|Leeds 0-3 Aston Villa (Mar 10)
|Arsenal 2-0 Leicester (Mar 13)
|Aston Villa 4-0 Southampton (Mar 5)
|Watford 2-3 Arsenal (Mar 6)
|Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa (Feb 26)
|Arsenal 2-1 Wolves (Feb 24)
|Aston Villa 0-1 Watford (Feb 19)
|Arsenal 2-1 Brentford (Feb 19)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|10/22/2021
|Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa
|2/6/2021
|Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal
|11/8/2020
|Arsenal 0-3 Aston Villa
|7/21/2020
|Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal
|9/22/2019
|Arsenal 3-2 Aston Villa