Aston Villa vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Arsenal will look to strengthen their top-four spot in the Premier League when they make the trip to face Aston Villa at Villa Park this weekend, knowing that a win over their hosts will only solidify their Champions League prospects for next season.

Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal on fuboTV (try for free)

The Gunners may have been felled by Liverpool last time out but they still have games in hand over their chasing rivals - and Mikel Arteta will know that they cannot afford too many more slip-ups.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Aston Villa vs Arsenal Date March 19, 2022 Times 8:30am ET, 5:30am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream USA Network fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Aston Villa roster Goalkeepers Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo Defenders Cash, Konsa, Mings, Chambers, Young, Digne, Hause Midfielders Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Buendia, Nakamba, Coutinho, Chukwuemeka, Bogarde, Ramsey, Iroegbunam, Feeney Forwards Watkins, Traore, Ings, Bailey

Steven Gerrard's Villa Park revolution has been one of the stories of the season, with the former Rangers boss arriving to boost their fortunes and move them up to mid-table.

If he maintains his touch, the Midlands outfit could even be in the mix for Europe next year - but they still have a campaign to finish here and will be out to be a thorn in Arsenal's side.

Predicted Aston Villa starting XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; McGinn, Sanson, Ramsey; Coutinho; Ings, Watkins.

Position Arsenal roster Goalkeepers Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo Defenders Tierney, White, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric Soares, Tomiyasu, Tavares Midfielders Partey, Odegaard, Smuth Rowe, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka Forwards Saka, Lacazette, Pepe, Nketiah, Martinelli

Mikel Arteta's men were downed by Jurgen Klopp's title-chasing Reds last time out, but rather than consider it a setback, the Gunners will surely use the expected stumble to iron out their kinks.

They'll be ready to roar back to winning ways, and it looks likely that their hosts at Villa Park will be the target of their energetic response.

Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette.

Last five results

Aston Villa results Arsenal results West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa (Mar 13) Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Mar 16) Leeds 0-3 Aston Villa (Mar 10) Arsenal 2-0 Leicester (Mar 13) Aston Villa 4-0 Southampton (Mar 5) Watford 2-3 Arsenal (Mar 6) Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa (Feb 26) Arsenal 2-1 Wolves (Feb 24) Aston Villa 0-1 Watford (Feb 19) Arsenal 2-1 Brentford (Feb 19)

Head-to-head