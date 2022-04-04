Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Arsenal will look to strengthen their top-four credentials in the Premier League when they make the trip to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday, knowing that victory will provide a boost to their prospects of securing top-tier European football once again.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on fuboTV (try for free)

With games in hand over their top-four rivals, the Gunners remain odds-on to end their Champions League exodus - but Mikel Arteta will know that his side still have a job to do, particularly against an Eagles team that are no strangers to a big result this term.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Date April 4, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream USA Network fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Crystal Palace roster Goalkeepers Butland, Guaita, Matthews Defenders Ward, Mitchell, Tomkins, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne, Kelly, Ferguson, Hannam, Adaramola Midfielders Milivojevic, Olise, Kouyate, Eze, Hughes, Schlupp, McArthur, Gallagher, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi Forwards Ayew, Saha, Mateta, Benteke, Edouard, Banks

Fresh from the international break, the Eagles have two newly-minted England internationals in their ranks and some big results under their belt to show for it.

If the Eagles can maintain their better form, they could spring a serious surprise - and boss Patrick Vieira will be keen to show no mercy for his former side too.

Predicted Crystal Palace starting XI: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Hughes; Eze, Mateta, Edouard.

Position Arsenal roster Goalkeepers Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo Defenders Tierney, White, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric Soares, Tomiyasu, Tavares Midfielders Partey, Odegaard, Smuth Rowe, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka Forwards Saka, Lacazette, Pepe, Nketiah, Martinelli

Mikel Arteta's men have mounted a superb run across 2022 to emerge as Champions League contenders, but they still have to get the job done over the final few months of the season.

The Gunners will want to get their home straight run off to a winning start on the road, just across town at Selhurst Park.

Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette.

Last five results

Crystal Palace results Arsenal results Crystal Palace 4-0 Everton (Mar 20) Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal (Mar 19) Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester City (Mar 14) Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Mar 16) Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace (Mar 5) Arsenal 2-0 Leicester (Mar 13) Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City (Mar 1) Watford 2-3 Arsenal (Mar 6) Crystal Palace 1-1 Burnley (Feb 26) Arsenal 2-1 Wolves (Feb 24)

Head-to-head