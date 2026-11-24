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Aston Villa left-back Ian Maatsen has warned Unai Emery's side to expect a tough Champions League test when they face Galatasaray in Istanbul on Tuesday night. Returning ahead of schedule from an ankle injury and fresh off signing a new contract until 2032, the Dutchman hailed the Turkish hosts as the strongest side in their country.

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Maatsen warns of Istanbul challenge

Maatsen has cautioned Villa not to underestimate Galatasaray despite winning three of their opening four Champions League league-phase fixtures. Although Villa thrashed Fenerbahce 6-0 at Villa Park last month and lifted the Europa League trophy in Istanbul against Freiburg last season, the Dutchman expects a far sterner away examination. Having recovered from an ankle problem, the 24-year-old is ready to play a key role.

Defender hails contract and recovery

Maatsen became Villa's first-choice left-back following Lucas Digne's summer exit to Paris Saint-Germain, surpassing 100 appearances since arriving from Chelsea in July 2024 before signing a new deal until 2032 on November 11.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he said: "The injury was a little bit of a setback because I've never experienced that kind of injury before. Hopefully, that will never happen again.

"It was also a good time for me to focus on my rehabilitation and make sure every step I took was the right decision, working with the medical staff and coaches.

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"Luckily, I'll be back a little bit sooner than expected, so I'm really glad.

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"I'm also happy that the club believes in me, with the extension of my contract. It's a really proud moment, and I'm willing to give even more to this beautiful club, especially on these European nights."

Dutchman expects tough Turkish test

While Emery won both previous Champions League clashes against Turkish opposition heavily at home, beating Bursaspor 6-1 with Valencia in 2010 and Fenerbahce 6-0 on Matchday 2, Maatsen stressed that visiting Galatasaray is a different proposition.

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"It's a good place for us to go because we won the Europa League trophy," he said. "But tomorrow is totally different. It's a Champions League game, which I think is a better opportunity, against, in my opinion, the best team in Turkiye.

"So it's going to be a good challenge, and we're looking forward to it, of course. We'll bring all our experience into the game. It's going to be a good match, a tough match, and we're up for it."

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Pointing to the confidence gained from routing Fenerbahce, he added: "It gives us a lot of confidence. At home, we feel strong and know what we're capable of. We have very talented players who can decide games, and our team spirit is very good.

"Even the new guys who have come from other leagues are blending in well. I'm really happy to be part of this team."

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Villa chase automatic qualification spot

Villa travel to Istanbul having scored 12 Champions League goals this season, just one short of their entire 2024-25 league-phase tally of 13. However, Galatasaray have won their last three home matches against English sides, beating Tottenham 3-2 in the 2024-25 Europa League and Liverpool 1-0 twice last term. Securing a positive result would strengthen Emery's push for automatic qualification.