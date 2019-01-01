Assombalonga grabs brace, Eze shines as Middlesbrough hold QPR

The DR Congo international and the Anglo-Nigerian were in top form as the Smoggies forced Rangers to a share of the points

Britt Assombalonga got two goals while Eberechi Eze was impressive as Queens Park played out a 2-2 draw with in Saturday’s English Championship outing.

21-year-old Eze shone in his seventh start this season, helping Mark Warburton’s men earn a point in front of their home fans.

The Anglo-Nigerian struck three shots – the highest from any player in the encounter, with one hitting the target.

The winger also had a 80% successful pass rate and completed one dribble to ensure his side avoided defeat against Jonathan Woodgate’s men.

The Smoggies raced into the lead in the 23rd minute through Assombalonga before Nahki Wells levelled matters for Rangers two minutes later.

In the 44th minute, Jonathan Howson turned the ball into his own net to hand the lead before the Democratic Republic of Congo international completed his brace in the 69th minute to ensure the game ended in a stalemate.

26-year-old Assombalonga has now scored six Championship goals this season, the same as Eze.

After the international break, Rangers face while Middlesbrough will take on on November 22 and 24 respectively.