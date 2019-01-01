Asian Cup 2019: Thailand’s Sanrawat Dechmitr optimistic ahead of India tie

The Bangkok United midfielder believes that his team can certainly put in a strong performance in Asian Cup…

Thailand suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Oman on Wednesday evening in UAE ahead of the Asian Cup which kicks-off this weekend.

The War Elephants crashed out of AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals last year and will be keen to put in a splendid display in the continental competition where they are making their first appearance in 12 years.

Attacking midfielder Sanrawat Dechmitr came to the defence of his team-mates and pointed that the game against Oman was a learning experience.

Article continues below

“Over all, it was a good game. The result may not be a good one but we've got a chance to try many things in defensive and offensive situations, connections between those new guys and the experienced players in the squad. It was a fruitful experience indeed,” he said.

The 29-year-old also stated that while the Thai fans may not like the 2-0 defeat, the defeat has come at an important juncture for his team as they can work on their weaknesses.

“The result may not please the fans but this loss shows us a lot what we can work on, what one needs to get rid of. Obviously there's always a chance of errors on matchday, but we're working hard to minimize that,” he opined.

He pointed that no professional player leaves the field of play satisfied despite having suffered a defeat.

"As a player, we hate losing as well. And if I can ask for a New Year present, I just want 'Susu! (Go go!)' from everyone. Way easier to type than those criticize, right?”