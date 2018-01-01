AFC Asian Cup Player Profile: Udanta Singh

Udanta Singh's pace will be crucial for India but the winger needs to work on decision-making....

Name: Udanta Singh Kumam

Club: Bengaluru FC

Position: Right-Wing

National Team caps: 14

Goals: 1

STRENGTHS

One of the fastest players on the field, Udanta can be extremely effective on the counter. India start as underdogs in all the games and it’s safe to assume that the Blue Tigers will be on the back-foot for a major portion of their games. The Men in Blue have to pick their moments and make it count on the counter. A synergy of Udanta’s pace and his understanding with Bengaluru FC teammate Sunil Chhetri will be crucial here.

WEAKNESSES

Udanta's decision making needs to improve. The Manipuri born often wastes promising sequences of play by either playing the wrong pass or giving away possession after isolating himself on a stretched wing. Udanta needs to be more lucid with his decisions on the pitch and clinical in front of goal

NOTABLE PERFORMANCE

90 minutes on the clock at the Thuwunna Stadium and the deadlock between Myanmar and India was yet to be broken in a crucial Asian Cup qualifier game. Udanta Singh – who was brought on as a substitute – tore apart his marker on the right wing before setting up Sunil Chhetri for the only goal that was scored in the game.

CURRENT FORM

Udanta did not enjoy a great start to his season in the Indian Super League. The forward was wasteful with his crosses and failed to really make a mark in front of goal. However, his persistence paid off when he scored a late winner against Delhi Dynamos and fate took a turn ever since. The Tata Football Academy graduate has now scored three goals in the last four games for Bengaluru and will be high on confidence as he enters the National Team camp.