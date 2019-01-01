Asamoah Gyan scores in NorthEast United's draw with Mumbai City

The Ghanaian legend got his name on the scoresheet for the Guwahati-based outfit again

Asamoah Gyan made it goal number three for in the after Wednesday's 2-2 draw with .

The 34-year old was making his fifth appearance for the Guwahati oufit and played from start to finish this time, having been substituted in their last clash against Hyderabad FC on November 6 with what appeared to be a groin injury.

Panagiotis Triadis gave the hosts the lead as early as the ninth minute, but Mumbai scored two goals in 10 minutes through an Armine Chermiti brace before Gyan equalised two minutes to the half-time whistle, assisted by Martin Chaves.

43' | GOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!



Calm. Composed. Clinical.

Our Baby Jet, Asamoah Gyan, gets us our equaliser!



NEUFC 2-2 MCFC #NEUMCFC #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/mRg1JiIrGD — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 27, 2019

Gyan had a good game and produced three shots (two on target, one off-target), 41 touches and 21 accurate passes (80.8%).

He also won three of seven ground duels and six of 11 aerial duels.

The draw means NorthEast not only failed to capitalise on home advantage but could also not return to the top of the standings.

They are however one point behind leaders and travel to Jamshedpur on December 2.