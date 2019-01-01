Asamoah Gyan gives rendition of popular Bob Marley song to NorthEast United teammate

The Ghanaian superstar showed his singing skills by teasing a teammate

Asamoah Gyan displayed his music skills once again after singing "Could you be beloved" by famous reggae artiste Bob Marley to his teammate Jose Leudo.

While football career that has taken him to nine countries across the globe, the 34-year old Ghanaian has also ventured into music, and is popularly known as 'Baby Jet' with a couple of hit songs, collaborations and awards to his name.

Gyan was obviously in the mood for some fun and decided to tease Leudo on the NorthEast team bus alongside his other teammates.

"I decided to entertain my teammates by teasing one of the guys Jose Leudo. Babyjet is about entertainment but always focused. Don’t forget that." the former Sunderland forward posted on Instagram

Gyan has had a bright start to life in the so far, having a hand in four goals (three goals, one assist) in just 493 minutes of football (six appearances).