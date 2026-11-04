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AS Monaco vs. FC Nordsjälland: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stade Louis II, Monaco

AS Monaco face FC Nordsjälland on 05.11.2026, with kick-off at 21:00.

How to watch AS Monaco vs. FC Nordsjälland live today: TV channel and live stream

What's been happening with AS Monaco and FC Nordsjälland?

Monaco have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive games. They most recently lost 3-1 to Paris FC in Ligue 1. That run also includes a convincing 3-0 win over SC Freiburg in the Conference League and a 2-1 away win at CSKA Sofia. Across the five games, Monaco scored eight goals and conceded five.

Nordsjælland's last five matches have brought one win, three draws and one defeat. Most recently, they lost 2-3 to FC Midtjylland in the Superliga. Their latest Conference League outing ended in a 2-2 draw with CSKA Sofia. Across those five games, Nordsjælland scored nine goals and conceded ten.

AS Monaco vs. FC Nordsjälland: Line-ups

AS Monaco vs. FC Nordsjälland: Form

AS Monaco vs. FC Nordsjälland: Head-to-head record

AS Monaco vs. FC Nordsjälland: The tables