Arthur Masuaku: West Ham United defender signs contract extension

The DR Congo international has committed his long-term future to the Hammers

Arthur Masuaku has penned a new five-year deal that will keep him at West Ham until 2024.

The Hammers made the announcement on Monday after the 25-year-old returned from an extended summer break due to his international commitment with DR Congo at the 2019 in .

The new deal comes with an option for West Ham to extend the defender's stay by two years.

Masuaku joined the East London outfit from Olympiacos in 2016 and has played 75 matches across three seasons with a goal to his credit.

In his reaction to the extension, West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini expressed delight with the 25-year-old's decision to remain with the Hammers and hopes he maintains the impressive displays he ended last season with.

“We are very happy that Arthur has signed an extension to his contract and committed his long-term future to West Ham United," Pellegrini told club website.

“He is a player with excellent technical ability and has worked hard to improve over the past year. He finished last season in very good form and has returned after the summer determined to continue in a similar way.

“After three years in , Arthur is now established and well settled, and we look forward to seeing him make a big contribution in the future.”

At 2019 Afcon, Masuaku's only appearance for DR Congo was against which ended in a 2-0 loss against the .

They bowed out of the competition in the Round of 16 after a penalty shoot-out loss to Madagascar.