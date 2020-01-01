Arteta's coaching ability clear in improved Arsenal displays: Tactical lessons from the Premier League

The Gunners may have only picked up one league win from the Spaniard's four games in charge, but it is clear they are a team on the rise

After a week away to allow for action, the Premier League returned this weekend with a number of eye-catching results.

were the big winners, seeing off in style with a 6-1 win on Sunday, though their title hopes remain slim after beat to maintain their superb start to the campaign.

Elsewhere were held by while and recorded morale-boosting home wins.

Article continues below

But what were the main tactical takeaways? Goal breaks them down right here...

1) Arsenal improvement testament to Arteta's coaching

Arsenal's performance against Crystal Palace was far from perfect, and as in every other match under Mikel Arteta so far they were coherent only in short bursts.

Nevertheless a fluent opening 30 minutes offers encouragement, particularly given Arsenal’s moves in this period appeared to be automations; moves practiced repeatedly in training so they become instinctive on match days, as opposed to improvisational.

The Gunners' opener was created with a speed that suggested the goal had been scored multiple times in training. Mesut Ozil received the pass and instantly flicked it on to Alexandre Lacazette, knowing the Frenchman would have dropped into the space.

Lacazette then poked the ball through for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who had already begun to make the diagonal run before Ozil had received possession.

IMAGE: Arsenal's build-up to Aubameyang goal

Another particularly noteworthy moment saw Sead Kolasinac – usually a hesitant player without much vision – dribble into the centre and play a blind pass into the left channel, only to find nobody was there to receive it.

Instead of his team-mates questioning Kolasinac’s logic, Aubameyang apologised for not being there. Arsenal, it would seem, are being taught precisely where to play the ball and how to move.

Palace were too passive in this period, and indeed greatly improved once they moved their defensive line 20 yards up the pitch and began to get tight to the Arsenal midfielders. At this point Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka began to panic and Palace grew into the game.

Arteta’s side remain brittle. The best way to interrupt their emerging automations is to press hard and refuse to concede territory.

2) Mourinho offers hope to Spurs fans despite defeat

Though Liverpool ultimately ran out deserved 1-0 winners on Saturday, there were plenty of positives for Tottenham fans wondering if Jose Mourinho still has the tactical acumen to manage at the highest level.

His initial setup was largely successful, while his substitutions and subsequent late rally helped define a direction for the remainder of the season.

Nominally a 4-2-3-1, Tottenham’s system was lopsided with Serge Aurier playing in a deep right midfield position and Son Heung-min high on the left. That meant that for long stretches when Liverpool had the ball, Spurs could either sit in a flat 4-4-1-1, with Dele Alli behind Lucas Moura, or in a 5-4-1 with Aurier dropping alongside Japhet Tanganga.

This hybrid formation helped keep the Liverpool full-backs relatively quiet, as Aurier could get tight to Andrew Robertson on one side, or if the ball was switched help form a stronger flat back five.

IMAGE: Aurier touches vs Liverpool

Tanganga and Danny Rose were instructed to stay back at all times, and though Alli, Son and Lucas struggled to break, that was more to do with Christian Eriksen’s poor performance than the tactics not working. It was certainly complex enough to give fans hope that Mourinho has what it takes.

For the final 20 minutes Mourinho switched to an attacking 4-3-3 as Giovani Lo Celso dramatically increased the tempo of Spurs’ play, in turn inspiring a now-deeper Alli and Harry Winks to play assertive vertical passes into the wide areas.

This second system - hopefully - taught Mourinho that Lo Celso needs be starting games, and that Eriksen’s time at the club is over.

3) Villa's makeshift forwards allow Man City to run riot

Despite being mauled 6-1 at Villa Park on Sunday evening, Aston Villa's defeat to Manchester City was not necessarily destined to be so one-sided.

Villa actually started brightly and looked set to have a good go at it, only to fall apart following Riyad Mahrez’s opener. Much of the blame has been understandably laid on new signing Danny Drinkwater, who made a litany of errors, but the seeds of Villa’s defeat were sewn much higher up the pitch.

At the top of a 3-5-2, Anwar El-Ghazi and Jack Grealish did not work hard enough defensively. They drifted in the early stages rather than cut off the passing lanes into the City midfield. Consequently Rodri could easily receive the ball, turn, and feed one of the more creative City players without a Villa body anywhere near him.

The Spaniard dictated the early tempo, forcing the Villa line deeper and deeper until they were backing off Mahrez as he shot into the corner of the net.

For deep-lying tactics to work, the forwards have to set the pace by man-marking the opposition metronome. Grealish and El Ghazi allowed Man City to have it all their own way.

4) Ancelotti's new system allows forwards to flourish

Carlo Ancelotti unveiled a new formation on Saturday and it just about worked, with narrowly beating courtesy of a moment of brilliance from Richarlison.

They lined up in a narrow 4-2-2-2, with Theo Walcott and Bernard drifting off the wing and into central attacking midfield positions when Everton were in possession, mimicking the system Graham Potter regularly deploys.

Arriving late into the No.10 space gave Everton an element of surprise, and on several occasions at Goodison Park, Bernard created chances by receiving passes behind the Brighton midfield.

He had a big hand in the goal, too, picking up a short pass from Richarlison and feeding Lucas Digne to cross for the international to score.

Here was the perfect example of what Ancelotti is trying to do in the early days of his Everton tenure; compress a high number of creative players into similar central spaces. Richarlison dropped off the front line to join Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bernard, and Walcott, overloading the most fertile space on the pitch.

Brighton did not have the numbers in midfield to cope with Richarlison and Bernard as they counterattacked together for the winning goal.

5) 's flying wingers key to Pearson bounce

The most important tactical change made by Nigel Pearson since taking over at Watford has been to simplify the game-plan, focusing on quick attacks down the two flanks with Gerard Deulofeu and Ismaili Sarr tasked with running straight at the opposition full-backs.

This was always likely to work against confidence-stricken Bournemouth, whose narrow 4-4-2 always leaves too much space out wide.

Eddie Howe made things worse for himself on Sunday by oddly allowing Nathan Ake to overlap on the left, rather than conservatively keep an eye on Sarr. There were several warning signs before the Hornets' club-record signing eventually created the opener, latching onto Mark Travers' kick ahead of Ake because the Bournemouth left-back was already moving forward.

In the second half Ake lost track of Sarr as he sprinted clear to set up Troy Deeney’s goal, and then Ricardo Pereyra scored following an attack down Bournemouth’s left with Ake caught well ahead of the play. Ake - a transfer target for Chelsea this month - cost the hosts this match with poor positional play.

From a Watford perspective, Pearson deserves credit for giving Abdoulaye Doucoure a new role in attacking midfield, from which the Frenchman’s strength and composure in the final third give Watford’s wingers a focal point to bounce off. He was instrumental in this match, popping up in the box to score the crucial opener.