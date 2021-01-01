Arteta offers positive update on Aubameyang return as Arsenal striker recovers from malaria

The Gunners boss is confident that a talismanic presence at Emirates Stadium will be back to aid Premier League and Europa League quests

Mikel Arteta is confident that Arsenal will welcome Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back from a bout of malaria before the end of the season.

The Gunners saw their club captain figure in two games immediately after the March international break, but a disease picked up while away with Gabon soon left the 31-year-old frontman unable to continue.

A return to London Colney has been made this week, as Aubameyang edges his way into contention for a recall, and Arteta expects his skipper to figure again in Premier League and Europa League quests.

What has been said?

Arteta told Sky Sports when asked for an update on Aubameyang: "I have spoken to him many times. He was at the training ground yesterday for the first time.

"He's still being checked by the doctors, it's taking him a while. It's a difficult disease to go through. He had some tough moments and we just want to give him every single tool to make him available and fit as quick as possible, because we need him."

Pressed further on whether he expects to be in a position to call upon Aubameyang again this season, Arteta added: "Well, I hope so.

"The way he was looking yesterday, he was in a much better place and hopefully once he has started to feel better and he regains a bit of the weight that he's lost, he's going to be able to train and at that moment with the desire that he has to be back, I'm pretty positive that that will be the case."

How many games has Aubameyang missed?

A key part of Arsenal's plans - one with 14 goals to his name this season - has been out of action since seeing 12 minutes off the bench in a 1-1 Europa League draw with Slavia Prague on April 8.

The Gunners have taken in three outings since then, collecting domestic and continental victories along the way.

Sheffield United were seen off 3-0 in a first fixture without Aubameyang, before Slavia were swept aside 4-0 as Arsenal booked a semi-final spot in Europe.

Arteta's side did look a little short on firepower when being held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham last time out, with Eddie Nketiah grabbing a dramatic late leveller, and they remain ninth in the English top-flight table.

They will be back in action on Friday at home to Everton, with the first leg of a Europa League last-four encounter with Villarreal to come on Thursday.

