Arsenal’s Aubameyang in Gabon squad despite coronavirus concerns

The 30-year-old will be leading the Panthers in a double-header against Gambia

forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will spearhead the Gabon squad which will face Gambia in the 2021 qualifiers on March 26 and 30, even as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc with global sporting schedules.

The spread of the pandemic across the world has put football activities under serious scrutiny with and games being played behind closed doors, while has been suspended altogether.

The Premier League is in the spotlight of what actions it will take with the virus also hitting the United Kingdom.



A number of Gunners players were placed in self-isolation having come into contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who announced on Tuesday afternoon that he had contracted COVID-19.

Article continues below

More teams

Aside from Aubameyang, other prominent names in the list released by the Gabonese Football Federation (Fegafoot) include forward Denis Bouanga, duo Bruno Ecuele Manga and Didier Ndong, and also 's Mario Lemina.

Gabon are tied with Gambia on four points in Group D after two games, the latter leading with a slightly better goal difference.

View this post on Instagram La liste A post shared by FEGAFOOT (@fegafoot) on Mar 11, 2020 at 5:47am PDT



Goalkeepers: Anthony Mfa Mezui (US Sarre-Union, ) Donald Nze (AS Pelican, Gabon) Jean Noel Amonome (Royal Eagles, )

Goalkeepers: Anthony Mfa Mezui (US Sarre-Union, France), Donald Nze (AS Pelican, Gabon), Jean Noel Amonome (Royal Eagles, South Africa)

Defenders: Lloyd Palun Guigamp, (France), Johann Obiang (Le Puy Foot 43 Auvergne, France), Aaron Appindangoye (Sivasspor, ), Sidney Obissa (Ajaccio, France) Bruno Ecuele Manga (Dijon, France) Wilfrid Ebane Abessolo (Dunkerque, France), Randal Oto'o Zue (CD Cova da Piedade, ) Gilchrist N'guema (Maccabi Ahi Nazareth F.C, Israel)

Midfielders: Andre Biyogo Poko (Goztepe, Turkey), Guelor Kanga (Sparta Prague, ), Martinsson Serge Ngouali (Hammarby IF, ), Medwin Biteghe (Al-Adalah FC, ), Didier Ndong (Dijon, France), Mario Lemina (Galatasaray, Turkey), Louis Ameka Autchanga (FC Niort, France)

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal, ), Kevin Mayi (Brest, France), Denis Bouanga (Saint-Etienne, France), Malick Evouna (CD Nacional, Portugal), Jim Allevinah (Clermont Foot, France).