Arsenal Women vs Manchester City Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Arsenal Women and Manchester City Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal and Manchester City take a break from Women's Super League (WSL) action as they square off in the FA Cup fifth round at Meadow Park on Sunday.

While league-leading Chelsea are admittedly in pole position to add the 2023/24 Barclays Women’s Super League trophy to their cabinet, there is a fierce battle for European football brewing below them.

Runners-up Manchester City and third-placed Arsenal have established themselves as the so-called best of the rest this season, and the two sides, separated by just three points in the league table, will face each other at Meadow Park on Sunday, with a place in the quarterfinals of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup up for grabs.

Arsenal Women vs Manchester City Women kick-off time

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 am ET Venue: Meadow Park

Arsenal host Manchester City at Meadow Park on Sunday, February 11, 2024, with kick-off slated at 7:30 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Manchester City Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV and is not available to stream online live in the US. Fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Arsenal Women team news

Last season, Arsenal suffered an array of devastating ACL injuries, sidelining four of their most important players for extended periods. Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, and Leah Williamson have all returned to the pitch, and Laura Wienroither was spotted with the group during training ahead of this weekend's encounter, as her rehabilitation nears completion.

Arsenal Women predicted XI: D'Angelo; Fox, Ilestedt, Codina, Catley; Little, Cooney-Cross; Lacasse, Maanum, McCabe; Blacksteinus

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, D’Angelo, Williams, Bouhaddi Defenders: Fox, Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Catley, McCabe, Codina, Ilestedt Midfielders: Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Cooney-Cross, Lia Forwards: Mead, Miedema, Foord, Russo, Lacasse, Blacksteinus

Manchester City Women team news

Manchester City head into this Women's FA Cup clash without the services of Jill Roord. Laura Blindkilde Brown has been brought in from Aston Villa to fill the void, but the Cityzens undoubtedly will be weakened without their Dutch maestro in the middle of the park.

City striker Khadija Shaw is the player to keep a close eye on. The Jamaican is this season's top WSL goalscorer with 13 goals to her name and she has posted an impressive 51 shots on goal in 11 starts this season.

Manchester City Women possible XI: Keating; Casparij, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Angeldal, Hasegawa, Coombs; Kelly, Hemp, Shaw

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keating, Maciver, Roebuck Defenders: Houghton, Aleixandri, Gasparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, Ouahabi, Stokes Midfielders: Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa, Roord Forwards: Castellanos, Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Shaw

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/05/23 Arsenal Women 2-1 Manchester City W.F.C. The FA Women's Super League 04/02/23 Arsenal Women 2-1 Manchester City W.F.C. The FA Women's Super League 02/11/23 Manchester City W.F.C. 2-1 Arsenal Women The FA Women's Super League 09/02/23 Arsenal Women 1-0 Manchester City W.F.C. (AET) FA Women's League Cup 01/24/22 Manchester City W.F.C. 1-1 Arsenal Women The FA Women's Super League

