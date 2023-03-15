Arsenal vs Sporting: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Arsenal will take on Sporting CP in the second leg of the Round of 16 in the Europa League at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening.
▶ Watch Arsenal vs Sporting CP live on Paramount+ today!
The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw in the first leg, and they have a lot to do in front of their home fans to secure qualification.
They head into this fixture on the back of a 3-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League and will hope to continue with their impressive form. An unprecedented Premier League and Europa League double beckons for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta will try to keep no stone unturned to achieve that milestone.
Meanwhile, Sporting are on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions before they head to north London. However, they have not won on English soil since 2005, which could be a cause for concern. Moreover, Arsenal have kept four clean sheets in their last four Europa League home matches, shutting out Villarreal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt and Zurich in the process.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US and stream live online.
Arsenal vs Sporting CP date & kick-off time
Game:
Arsenal vs Sporting CP
Date:
March 16, 2023
Kick-off:
4:00 pm ET
Venue:
Emirates Stadium
How to watch Arsenal vs Sporting CP on TV & live stream online
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on TUDN (Spanish-language), Univision NOW, Unimas, Paramount+, and Vix+.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
TUDN, Univision NOW, Unimas
Paramount+, Vix+.
Arsenal team news & squad
Arsenal will miss Mohamed Elneny and Eddie Nketiah with injuries. Fabio Vieira might be handed an opportunity to start the game after impressing in the first leg.
Arsenal possible XI: Turner; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Jorginho, Partey, Vieira; Nelson, Trossard, Smith Rowe
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ramsdale, Turner, Hillson.
Defenders
White, Gabriel, Saliba, Kiwior, Holding, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko, Tierney.
Midfielders
Partey, Odegaard, Jorginho, Vieira, Xhaka.
Forwards
Saka, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Martinelli, Trossard, Jesus.
Sporting CP team news & squad
Sporting will be without Hidemasa Morita and Sebastian Coates due to suspension while former Gunner Hector Bellerin might miss out with a knee injury alongside Daniel Braganca.
Sporting CP possible XI: Adan; St. Juste, Inacio, Reis; Esgaio, Ugarte, Goncalves, Santos; Edwards, Paulinho, Trincao
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Adan, Israel, Paulo.
Defenders
Reis, Juste, Neto, Bellerin, Inacio, Diomande, Muniz, Esgaio, Marques, Batista, Nazinho, Lamba, Fernandes, Travassos.
Midfielders
Alexandropoulos, Issahaku, Goncalves, Tanlongo, Mateus, Ugarte.
Forwards
Edwards, Santos, Rochinha, Trincao, Paulinho, Gomes, Marques, Goncalves, Cabral, Chermiti.