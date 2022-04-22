Arsenal vs Man Utd: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Arsenal can give their top-four hopes another shot in the arm at the expense of a European rival when they welcome old rivals Manchester United to Emirates Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Gunners are fresh from a superb London derby win over Chelsea, while the Red Devils are reeling from a rout at the hands of Liverpool - but both have plenty left to play for at the business end of the season.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Arsenal roster Goalkeepers Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo Defenders Tierney, White, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric Soares, Tomiyasu, Tavares Midfielders Partey, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka Forwards Saka, Lacazette, Pepe, Nketiah, Martinelli

With one of their most complete performances of the season under their belts following victory at Chelsea, Mikel Arteta will hope the Gunners are back on top as they push for a top-four finish.

Eddie Nketiah's fine game will likely see him retain the attacking spot up front, with Emile Smith Rowe likely to torment the visitors with his skill out wide.

Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Nketiah.

Position Man Utd roster Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Heaton, Henderson Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, McTominay, Mejbri, Savage, Iqbal Forwards Ronaldo, Rashford, Cavani, Sancho, Elanga

A stuffing by Liverpool last time out effectively summed up United's season, but the Red Devils can still turn the corner and finish on a high note, particularly with Erik ten Hag finally confirmed as their new boss.

Cristiano Ronaldo could well return after sitting out the game following a family tragedy, but captain Harry Maguire could be a doubt after dealing with a bomb threat.

Predicted Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles; Matic, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.

Last five results

Arsenal results Man Utd results Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal (Apr 20) Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd (Apr 19) Southampton 1-0 Arsenal (Apr 16) Man Utd 3-2 Norwich (Apr 16) Arsenal 1-2 Brighton (Apr 9) Everton 1-0 Man Utd (Apr 9) Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal (Apr 4) Man Utd 1-1 Leicester (Apr 2) Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal (Mar 19) Man Utd 0-1 Atletico (Mar 15)

Head-to-head