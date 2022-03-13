Arsenal vs Leicester: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Andrew Steel
The Gunners are in control of their own top-four hopes in their quest for Champions League qualification

Arsenal will look to consolidate their top-four berth in the Premier League when they face Leicester City at Emirates Stadium this weekend, knowing that victory over the Foxes will only strengthen their hand.

The Gunners have games in hand over the likes of Manchester United and so their destiny lies firmly in their own hands - but their visitors will surely have something to say about that.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Arsenal vs Leicester
Date March 13, 2022
Times 12:30pm ET, 9:30am PT
TV channel, live stream & how to watch

U.S. TV channelOnline stream
Team news & rosters

PositionArsenal roster
Goalkeepers Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo
Defenders Tierney, White, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric Soares, Tomiyasu, Tavares
Midfielders Partey, Odegaard, Smuth Rowe, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka

Forwards

Saka, Lacazette, Pepe, Nketiah, Martinelli

No European action this term seemed like a failure for the Gunners - but, instead, Mikel Arteta has seized the chance to finally re-establish them as legitimate top-four contenders, with the results to back their boast up.

The efforts of Aaron Ramsdale - surely pushing to dethrone Jordan Pickford as England's first-choice goalkeeper - have been crucial, but the timeless guile of Alexandre Lacazette has helped inspire them to greater heights too.

Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette.

PositionLeicester roster
Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic
Defenders Justin, Fofana, Soyuncu, Bertrand, Evans, Amartey, Pereira, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Nelson
Midfielders Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Soumare, Brunt
Forwards Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Lookman, Alves

It's been a difficult season at home for Brendan Rodgers since his side triumphed in the FA Community Shield, and it now appears their only way back into continental football next term requires triumph in the Europa Conference League.

But even a dozen points off the top seven, the Foxes are still a fearsome side and will not make it easy for their hosts in north London.

Predicted Leicester starting XI: Schmeichel; Choudhury, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Tielemans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall; Albrighton, Vardy, Barnes.

Last five results

Arsenal resultsLeicester results
Watford 2-3 Arsenal (Mar 6)Leicester 2-0 Rennes (Mar 10)
Arsenal 2-1 Wolves (Feb 24)Leicester 1-0 Leeds (Mar 5)
Arsenal 2-1 Brentford (Feb 19)Burnley 0-2 Leicester (Mar 2)
Wolves 0-1 Arsenal (Feb 10)Randers 1-3 Leicester (Feb 24)
Arsenal 0-0 Burnley (Jan 23)Wolves 2-1 Leicester (Feb 20)

Head-to-head

DateResult
10/30/2021Leicester 0-2 Arsenal
2/28/2016Leicester 0-2 Arsenal
10/25/2020Arsenal 0-1 Leicester
9/23/2020Leicester 0-2 Arsenal
7/7/2020Arsenal 1-1 Leicester