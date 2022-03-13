Arsenal vs Leicester: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Arsenal will look to consolidate their top-four berth in the Premier League when they face Leicester City at Emirates Stadium this weekend, knowing that victory over the Foxes will only strengthen their hand.

The Gunners have games in hand over the likes of Manchester United and so their destiny lies firmly in their own hands - but their visitors will surely have something to say about that.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream USA Network fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Arsenal roster Goalkeepers Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo Defenders Tierney, White, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric Soares, Tomiyasu, Tavares Midfielders Partey, Odegaard, Smuth Rowe, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka Forwards Saka, Lacazette, Pepe, Nketiah, Martinelli

No European action this term seemed like a failure for the Gunners - but, instead, Mikel Arteta has seized the chance to finally re-establish them as legitimate top-four contenders, with the results to back their boast up.

The efforts of Aaron Ramsdale - surely pushing to dethrone Jordan Pickford as England's first-choice goalkeeper - have been crucial, but the timeless guile of Alexandre Lacazette has helped inspire them to greater heights too.

Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette.

Position Leicester roster Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic Defenders Justin, Fofana, Soyuncu, Bertrand, Evans, Amartey, Pereira, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Nelson Midfielders Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Soumare, Brunt Forwards Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Lookman, Alves

It's been a difficult season at home for Brendan Rodgers since his side triumphed in the FA Community Shield, and it now appears their only way back into continental football next term requires triumph in the Europa Conference League.

But even a dozen points off the top seven, the Foxes are still a fearsome side and will not make it easy for their hosts in north London.

Predicted Leicester starting XI: Schmeichel; Choudhury, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Tielemans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall; Albrighton, Vardy, Barnes.

Last five results

Arsenal results Leicester results Watford 2-3 Arsenal (Mar 6) Leicester 2-0 Rennes (Mar 10) Arsenal 2-1 Wolves (Feb 24) Leicester 1-0 Leeds (Mar 5) Arsenal 2-1 Brentford (Feb 19) Burnley 0-2 Leicester (Mar 2) Wolves 0-1 Arsenal (Feb 10) Randers 1-3 Leicester (Feb 24) Arsenal 0-0 Burnley (Jan 23) Wolves 2-1 Leicester (Feb 20)

